Daily News Brief | August 25, 2023

Today…

School bus safety and school opening schedule–yes it is on Monday! Atlas Restaurant Group will host a free farmers market for HACA Communities on September 9th. MHEC has a program to ease the pain of student loan debt. The Community Action Agency has opened up applications for their energy assistance program for this year. A ton of events from a March to the Renaissance Festival to movies under the stars to an artisans market and more! And, of course, we have some pod news, canines and crosstreks, and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 25th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Wow, last Friday of August…that means that school can’t be far behind. Sorry kids…and parents! Ok but it IS Friday, let’s get this done and head into the weekend, shall we?

And with the start of school–yes that is happening on Monday, comes a warning to drivers about school buses. They will be on the road and when you see a flashing red light or an extended arm you need to stop at least 20 feet away. We have a great graphic for different road types and the requirements, so do check that out on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and be careful..for the kids, and for your wallet–the fine and points are significant and the buses all have cameras now! As for when the kids go back to school…it is staggered. Monday will be grades 1 through 5, and grades 6 and 9. On Tuesday, it is grades 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12. The Pre-K and Kindergarten crowd heads back on Wednesday!

This is pretty cool. Remember last summer when the pool at Harbour House could not open due to a lack of funds? And Atlas Restaurant Group, the owners of Choptank, came to the rescue and donated money to open it. Well, they are working with the public housing community once again. They are hosting a farmers market on September 9th. They own a farm that provisions their restaurants and will be bringing food to Annapolis for purchase or giving away to those in need. Very cool!

If you have student debt, you know that payments are ready to resume in October. Well, to help you out a bit, the Maryland Higher Education Commission has established a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program. There is $18 million available. Head to Mhec.maryland.gov and search for Debt Relief Tax Credit to apply.

And with August nearly gone, that means winter is coming. The Community Action Agency has opened up applications for the Energy Assistance program. The State has increased the eligibility requirements so more people can qualify. The secret here is to apply BEFORE BGE turns you off. Once they turn you off, it is problematic. Apply now at aaccaa.org

Alright, let’s talk weekend happenings–and it’s a busy one!

Tonight. Starting at 5 pm. Jaws will be playing at SOFO’s Monthly Movies Under The Stars. It is free and food will be available from Grumps. It happens in the parking lot of the Bay Ridge Plaza down toward the library end. After that, head to Caliente Grill just down the road for Salsa Night. It is the dance..not the sauce–you can learn to dance the Salsa and it is a fun night for sure!

Tomorrow. If you are not in Dublin, you are stuck watching the Navy Notre Dame game on CBS–kick-off is at 2:30 PM and Go Navy! And tomorrow night it is Dinner Under The Stars on West Street–likely one of the last ones for the year!

And on Sunday, the Annapolis 10-Miler or the A-10 is happening for the folks that are psycho enough to want to run ten miles. It starts and ends at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 AM and should be wrapped up by 10 AM. There will be rolling road closures in that West Annapolis, Pendennis Mount area. My advice is if you are not participating–avoid the area and stay in bed.

Looking into multiple-day events. Tomorrow and Sunday, the City and the Caucus of African American Leaders will be commemorating the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. There will be a commemorative march from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium down to City Dock where there will be a ceremony, a festival, and educational materials. And on Sunday, there will be a Festival and health resource fair up in Glen Burnie!

Also Saturday and Sunday, it is the monthly Local By Design at the Gallery Artisans Market. I am not sure how many artisans are there now, but it is a lot. This is a perfect time to get some holiday shopping out of the way and I do apologize for bringing that up in August! This is the location on Margaret Avenue located just behind Third Eye Comics.

And finally, the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens up this weekend and runs weekends (and Labor Day) through October 22nd. Unlike the time of Henry VIII, tickets are ONLY available online at rennfest.com and in recent years it sells out frequently. Get your tickets early and just gamble on the weather–that’s my advice. And here’s a bonus tip for you–tickets through September 10th are at a reduced price!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet two big momma pups. Tempest is a man-loving cane corso–so big dog. And Paisley is an everybody-loving American Bulldog Mix. Both are about 4 years old and both are amazing dogs! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall like SOME entities. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it, too.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Joann Mattson from STAIR or Start the Adventure in Reading–so do tune in for that!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

