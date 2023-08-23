Daily News Brief | August 23, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis CVS was robbed at gunpoint and employees pistol-whipped. Our 911 system went down for a bit yesterday. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools has a mysterious line item in their expenses–$694 million for Electronic Funds Transfer Program–the Local News Network from UMD dug that up. The Assistance League is helping to get students in school uniforms. Gone are applications and essays for St. John’s College–now you discuss your way into the college. Liquified Creative’s Shawn Noratel was named an influential Marylander by The Daily Record. We have pod news about the weekend and three bonus pods that recently dropped!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023

The Annapolis Police are looking for a man who robbed a local CVS and pistol-whipped an employee in the process. On Monday at 10:15 pm as employees were closing the store on South Cherry Grove Road, a man wearing a facemask, black hoodie, red shorts, and grey sweatpants forced his way into the store and displayed a handgun. At gunpoint, he ordered the employees to the manager’s office and had them open the safe. The suspect took more than $5300 from the safe and the cell phones belonging to the employees. During the incident, one employee was struck multiple times with the gun and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect exited out the back door with the cash in a white trash bucket. If anyone knows anything–410-260-3439.

Yesterday afternoon the County’s 911 system went partially down. It also is the City of Annapolis’s 911 system. The system went down just before 1:30 pm and was fully restored just after 4:00 pm. During that time, you could hang up and try the call again, or if you had a cell phone, you can text your emergency to 911–which is really good to know for for any emergency.

The Local News Network is an initiative of the Merrill School of Journalism at U of M and they did some digging into school spending across Maryland. And in their audit, they discovered that Anne Arundel County Public Schools spent $694.1 million dollars for a line item they call “Electronic Funds Transfer Program.” It was not broken out as to what it specifically covered. When they contacted the district, school spokesperson Bob Mosier said he’d find out, but then went dark on the student journalists. That amount was the third-largest single expenditure statewide, and it still remains a mystery. This was an audit between the 18-19 and 21-22 school years!

Speaking of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, The Assistance League of the Chesapeake is helping out needy families purchase uniforms in seven schools. It is a partnership with the school district and the league. With 40% of students eligible for reduced or free meals, this is a much-needed initiative as well. You can donate any amount, but the cost to outfit a student is $65. We have a donation link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or if you prefer to roll old-school, send a check to the Assistance League at PO Box 1774, Millersville, MD 21108.

For those who went to college, remember the hassle of the college application, references, and essays? St. John’s College is shaking things up and doing away with all that and opting for a Discussion-Based Application. They say it gives a better insight to the student and eliminates the issue of AI playing a role. The process involves two discussions–first with an admissions counselor to learn about the school and the student; and then with a Tutor (St. John’s name for professors) which will delve into the student’s academic preparedness, their thoughts on the curriculum, favorite books, etc. Not sure about you, but this seems a hell of a lot more stressful to me!

Congrats to Shawn Noratel the founder and creative director at Liquified Creative in Eastport. The Daily Record recently named him an influential Marylander for 2023. This is coming off his being named one of the most admired CEOs last year. There will be a big shindig to honor all the recipients in Cockeysville later in September. And also look for some exciting news from Liquified as well…I hear there may be a completely new branding, the opening of a new office, and a great opportunity for some small local businesses in town!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Jo Ann Mattson from STAIR–or Start the Adventure In Reading. And we dropped a few bonus pods over the past few days–be sure to catch them with George from DCMDVA Weather, Dr. Marty Wasserman who swam the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim for his 25th time in June as an 81-year-old, and another with Jackie and Maria from Maryland Hall all about the upcoming Arts Alive 25 soiree on September 8th!

