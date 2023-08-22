Daily News Brief | August 22, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

19 vehicle break-ins in Annapolis over the weekend! An Anne Arundel County officer was arrested for domestic assault in Baltimore. Another person was beaten and robbed at an ATM. Maryland’s 529 Plan seems to be getting back on track. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage so we have some tickets to give away, and just heard that we’ll also be getting some to Colonial Players opening weekend soon! And a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Got into a big ole fight last night with the girlfriend over text! All I said was I am digging this whole getting dark earlier. And then a barrage of exclamation points followed in response. But I am sticking to my guns on this one! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

I am not sure we can say it enough. Lock your cars and put your valuables either inside your home or out of sight. Over the weekend, 19 cars were broken into in one area of the city–mostly in Ward 7 and mostly in 2 neighborhoods. People lost computers, sunglasses, identifications, money, and more. Most, but not all of the cars were unlocked. The break-ins happened on Victor Parkway, Windwhisper Lane, Breakwater Driver, Skippers Court, Monroe Street, Bayforest Court, and Robert Small Road!

The Baltimore Police arrested an Anne Arundel County cop over the weekend. On Saturday they responded to the officer’s residence for a reported domestic assault. They arrested Officer Tyrell Thomas, a 3-year veteran of the force. He was put on suspension with pay until this all shakes out. But it is a bit more complex and the Baltimore Banner tells the full story about his wife being arrested as well, injuries, slashed tires, and a days-long fight.

And the last police news for the day. Another robbery at a bank. Not a bank robbery but a customer at a bank. On Sunday, just before noon, a woman was using the ATM at the PNC Bank on Laurel Ft Meade Road in Maryland City when a Black male with a blue shirt and shorts grabbed her, slammed her to the ground, and began beating her with his fists. He took the money she had just withdrawn and fled in a silver sedan. This is the fourth similar robbery in the past month in the County. At this point, it is probably best to learn how to pay with your phone or the tap and pay with the debit card.

Good news for all those parents who were saving for their kids’ college with the Maryland 529 plan! Last year we discovered that the plan accounting was in shambles and parents were unable to access the money when needed and the statements appeared to be woefully short. Well, State Treasurer Dereck Davis has announced that the end is near and account holders can now access their accounts and see the money etc. There are still some other steps to take, but parents can breathe a small sigh of relief.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We're hovering just above 10,000 now and would love for you to join us! If you want to be part of the crowd, there's a link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet, and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm. And best of all, no pesky paywalls!

As we begin to wrap it up, it is ticket Tuesday brought to you by Rams Head On Stage. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows! Today, you have your choice of two shows! And you may or may not have heard of them, so go Spotify them. But on the 24th, that’s Thursday evening, The Four Horsemen which is a Metallica tribute band, and on the 26th it’s the Jamie McLean Band and the Jonathan Sloane Trio. These will all be great shows, and for those that aren’t aware, we have AMAZING seats–some say the best in the house! Anyhow, get in touch and let me know what you want to see, and you may be on your way! And as always, thanks to Rams Head for being an amazing partner! Hey, and we just learned that we will have some tickets to the opening weekend of Colonial Players 75th season coming up! I am not sure how we’ll give them away, but will keep you all posted!

