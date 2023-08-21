Daily News Brief | August 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis home invasion goes wrong for invader. Woman carjacked on exit ramp. Mosquiito spraying in Edgewater and Curtis Bay tonight to battle West Nile Virus. Governor Moore tells county leaders to buckle down on spending as state will have difficult budget year. Crosby Marketing Communication honored by Anne Arundel County Food Bank as Community Partner of the Year. Pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with Anne Arundel Women Giving Together, and two bonus pods. One was dropped Friday with George from DCMDVA Weather and another at noon today from Dr. Marty Wasserman! All that and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is not here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, August 21st, 2023 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well THE only two places to be this weekend were the Maryland Seafood Festival at City Dock and the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge! Both outstanding jobs on both parts. And it was good to run into Governor Moore and Tucker at the plunge! Anyhow, we have some Monday news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It's great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It's local, free, and hits your inbox at 7pm every night.

Anyhow, here we go!

Here is a story of eff around and find out. On Friday morning, a man broke into a home on Primrose Road in Annapolis. This is adjacent to Truxtun Park. Anyhow, he got into the bedroom armed with a knife and woke the sleeping resident demanding cash and car keys. The resident fought back, suffered a minor injury from the knife, but was able to wrest the knife from him and ended up stabbing the suspect sending him to shock trauma in critical condition. The Annapolis Police Department has not identified the suspect, and charges will be pressed upon release from the hospital.

Also on Friday morning, a woman was spotted walking along Nursery Road near 295 at 3:00 AM. When the Anne Arundel County Police arrived they learned that her car was hit in the rear on the exit ramp. After pulling to the side of the road, the driver of the striking car got out and attempted to get into her car. At the same time, the passenger in the striking car got out and pointed a handgun at the victim. The driver of the striking car drove away in the victim’s car and the passenger in the striking car took off in that car. Not a lot of description but both Black males with slim build, one with a gun and a black facemask.

While West Nile has not been found in any humans, it seems the Anne Arundel County Health Department is finding it in mosquitoes all over the county every week. The latest is in Edgewater and in Curtis Bay. Later this evening the Department of Agriculture will be spraying in the areas of Ft. Smallwood and Wagner Station Road and also Route 214 and Selby Boulevard. The best defense is to make sure there is no standing water on your property and to use a repellant or wear long sleeved and panted clothing.

Before Governor Moore made it to the Puppy Plunge, he was at the MaCo Conference in Ocean City. During his address he warned the County leadership to tighten budgets as they would be hearing a lot more no’s from the State than yes’s. The Department of Legislative Services says that this year’s budget is starting with a $418 million deficit which is expected to grow to $1 billion by 2028’s budget. When former Governor Hogan left office in January of 2023, there was a $5 billion surplus.

Kudos to Crosby Marketing Communications. Once again they stepped up for the community via the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. At the recent Feeding Hope event at Homestead gardens, Raymond Crosby (listen to the podcast we did with him) and his firm were honored with the 2023 Community Partner of the Year Award. They offered to double any donations to the Food Bank up to $50,000. And this is on top of their other donations of money and people over the year!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday–we featured very chill pups–a Chihuahua named Sissy and a Maltese Poodle Mix named Tequila. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them! They may not be there today–but go check if you have some room in your heart!

And on Saturday, we spoke with Susan Cook, the head honcho at Anne Arundel Women Giving Together–a great (if not a bit sexist) organization doing a lot of great things in the area. We dropped a bonus pod with George from DCMDVA Weather on Friday all about the upcoming fall and winter. And today at noon, look for another bonus from Dr. Marty Wasserman–he’s the former State Health Secretary and has swam, swum, swimmed..the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim 25 times. Oh and he is 81. What a cool guy and a fun podcast And if you know of a local business that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all. And we dropped… George Friday and Marty Wasserman today

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Ann Alsina is not here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report–she’s in Florida shedding tears as she is dropping off her youngest at college! But George Young from DCMDVA Weather IS here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

