Daily News Brief | August 2, 2023

Today…

Tax-free shopping week is coming according to Brooke Lierman the Comptroller of Maryland. The Annapolis Waterfront is named the 8th best resort in the Mid-Atlantic according to Travel+Leisure. The boat shows are coming, and we have some info on what to expect during the sailboat show. Another pair of tickets for Donovan Frankenreiter and Devon Allman on Saturday. It is Annapolis and Navy night at the Baysox on Friday. The 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Fest is coming, and we have a discount code for you. And, of course, some podcast news as well!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It was a beautiful night and I hope that no matter where you live in Anne Arundel County, that you got a chance to get out to one of the National Night Out events! I popped into two–Davidsonville and Annapolis and both were jam-packed!

I'm still hawking our daily news email recap. Comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm with the top LOCAL news stories of the day, and it is free! Sign up at the link!

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

It’s a fluffy news day for a change! Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman has announced the tax-free week dates this year will be August 13th to 19th. You can buy any article of clothing priced under $100 (and as many of them as you like) tax-free, and also the first $40 of any backpack purchase is tax-free as well–I have always thought that was pretty random. But if you need to shop for back-to-school clothes, or just need new clothes for yourself–August 13th to 19th are the days you want to do it.

Travel + Leisure has ranked the Inn at Perry Cabin as the #4 resort in the Mid-Atlantic. No surprise there. And not to diss them at all, but the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel came in at number 8. While a great hotel in a great location, I just do not consider it a resort. The top one in the Mid-Atlantic is River House at Odette’s in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

I almost hate to mention it, but summer is waning and the fall boat shows will be here before we know it. They are busy getting ready and the word is that there will be more than 50 multi-hull sailboats at the sailboat show which comes second this year–October 12th to 15th. Power is in town from October 5th to the 8th! And I for one love these shows-the town is so alive, and the boats are so beautiful, and I enjoy strolling the docks and dreaming! You can get tickets for both shows in advance (they are cheaper) right now–I mean you KNOW you are going to go…but head to AnnapolisBoatShows.com for more info and tickets.

I have another pair of tickets to see Donovon Frankenreiter and Devon Allman for a 1 p.m. show on Saturday. Aside from being incredible musicians, this is the launch of a world record tour–yes, you could be a part of rock and roll history. They are starting at Rams Head On Stage on Saturday at 1 p.m., and then over the next 49 days, will play fifty more shows in all fifty states! This is psycho but cool. If you want a pair of tickets–would be a fun few hours on Saturday afternoon–just get in touch with me. But also check out the other shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com

And for baseball fans, Friday at the Bowie Baysox it is Annapolis and Navy Night! This is the first night the plebes are getting off the Yard for a ball game. Come on out and support the brigade at the Baysox Stadium. Tickets are available now at Baysox.com and the first pitch is at 7:05 against the Portland SeaDogs. Fireworks afterward!

EYEMSF23 That is the secret code that will save you 20% on every General Admission ticket you purchase to the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. This year, it is a little early–August 19th and 20th. And it is not at Sandy Point, but right here at City Dock in Annapolis and will feature your favorite seafood dishes from local restaurants. I saw Fed House, McGarvey’s Market House, O’Brien’s, and Choptank on the list of participating places. It will be an awesome event this year! Tickets and info at abceventsinc.com and again EYE, like us, MSF like Maryland Seafood Festival, and 23 like 2023!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Antwan, a Navy grad who owns the new Play It Again Sports up in Crofton!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here and on time with Annapolis After Dark! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

