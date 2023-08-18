Daily News Brief | August 18, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Blood in the choppers. Free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia owners. Brock Bridge Elementary’s Principal Ada Carter was named President of AAABSE. In September there will be a party at the library on West Street in Annapolis. We have a bunch of things to do this weekend from a one-woman show at Maryland Hall, to a CRAB Cup Regatta Shore Party, to the Maryland Seafood Festival to the Puppy Plunge, and more! And, of course, we have some pod news, canines and crosstreks, and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week's Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it's Friday, August 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

And just like that, Tides & Tunes is done! But, September Sunsets is right on the horizon at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Hey, don’t forget about our daily news email..link right here in the show notes. Ok so it is Friday; let’s get this done, shall we?

Here’s hoping you never need to use this resource. A collaboration between the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services, and the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center will be saving more lives. Blood will now be able to be transfused in flight on one of the MSP’s fleet of helicopters. They have been testing it and so far there have been 21 in-flight transfusions and several patients who would not have survived had it not been for the availability of the blood.

A reminder that on August 24th at the Cinemark parking lot at Arundel Mills, the Anne Arundel County Police will be giving away steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners from 4 pm to 7 pm. You need to be 18 or older, a county resident, and own a Kia or Hyundai and be able to prove it–so license and registration. Supplies are limited fo it is a first come, first served type of deal–I suggest getting there early!

Congrats to Ada Carter. Not only is she the Principal of Brock Bridge Elementary School, she is now the President of the Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators and will serve as the President of the National Association of Black School Educators Northeast Region. Once again, our teachers and principals stepping up and in front!

And if you want to step out and party a little bit–September 22nd is the night to do it. It is the Anne Arundel County Public Library’s night to party at their gala–For the Love of the Library! The party, complete with cocktails, music, and food gets underway at 6 pm at the West Street Library. Tickets and sponsorships are available at aacpl.net/foundation/love-of-the-library or head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and click the link from there. This is a fun party!

And speaking of parties, let’s talk about weekend happenings! This is the final weekend for Grounded, a one-woman play at Maryland Hall; showtimes are 8 pm tonight and tomorrow and 2 pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, it is the CRAB Cup Regatta for Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating. The regatta is all full up, but the shore party–a fantastic one at that–always has room. Great food from the Boatyard, drinks, and live music from Loose Ties! Tickets at the door are $25, or you can order online at crabsailing.net

Saturday and Sunday see the return to City Dock of the Maryland Seafood Festival. 11 am to 7 pm on both days and tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. What’s cool this year–in addition to the usual aspects, they have many local restaurants participating and bringing their great recipes to taste. If you want to save 20%, use the code EYEMSF23 when you get a General Admission ticket online at abceventsinc.com but be warned–that code self-destructs at midnight! And after the fest tomorrow night–head to West Street for Dinner Under the Stars.

And Sunday, the return of the Puppy Plunge by the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. This happens at Camp Letts in Edgewater and it is $10 per carload to get in. If you never have seen hundreds of puppies splashing in the Rhode River, this is a sight to behold. Plenty of food trucks and fun and games for humans and pups alike. And live music from the Eastport Oyster Boys. My favorites–the doggie pie-eating contest and the bikini contest!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet two much calmer dogs than last week. Twinkie and Tequila–Twinkie is a 4-year-old Chihuahua, and Tequila is a 7-year-old Maltese Poodle Mix. Both are amazing dogs! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don't forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Susan the President and resident big-wig at Anne Arundel Women Giving Together–so do tune in for that!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Oh, and a heads up–Ann Alsina will not be with us on Monday. She is in sunny Florida helping her freshman-to-be daughter move into college! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

