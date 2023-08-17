Daily News Brief | August 17, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An inmate escaped and WBAL-TV’s Kate Amara and her photographer were the ones to find him after a day-long search by police. School bus schedules are out and the Anne Arundel County Schools say they have enough bus drivers to drive them all–but they still need some backup and subs. J/ Alexander’s is getting ready to open in the former Gordon Biersche location at the Annapolis Town Center–September 12th is my prediction. Way Forth, a Hanover moving and storage firm closed abruptly and laid off all 76 employees. The Boatyard Beach Bash is selling out–get your tickets now, and the Mike McHenry Tribe is playing the final Tides and Tunes tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Of course we have some pod news and much more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, August 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Kudos to Annapolis Public Works— I had some odd water flowing from the ground into the street nowhere near my house and submitted the issue online. 20 mins later, they were here. Well done! Be sure to sign up for our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free, and every night you will get the top LOCAL news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. Perfect if you just want a brief recap of the local news you may have missed –and without a paywall. I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

That old adage is true–you can’t escape the long arm, of the law. But apparently, you can for a little bit if you are Randy Morris. Randy was serving time in prison for burglary, and the Jessup Correctional Institution was taking him and four others to a medical appointment. He was not restrained and apparently saw an opportunity and hopped out of the van at Dorsey Run Road and Route 32 on the Anne Arundel-Howard County border. An all-day search by Anne Arundel and Howard County Police along with the StatePolice ensued. In the end, it was Kate Amara and her cameraman from WBAL TV who found the escapee. They were doing a stand-up near the scene just after 4 pm and spotted the fugitive. They asked the man for his name and he said “Morris, James Morris” and ran away. The news crew called 911 and he was eventually captured and is now facing some additional charges.

Good news and bad news for Anne Arundel County School students. The good news is that the district has enough drivers to man all of the bus routes this year–but they still need more to cover as subs. Now the bad news–the bus schedules are out, and that means school is right around the corner! Head to aacps.org/buses and find out your bus number and the time you need to be waiting for it!

Remember Gordon Biersche? Well, their sister restaurant, J. Alexander’s, took over their sport in the Town Center and will be opening up they say, in mid-September. While no date was specified, I got an invite for a preview on the 11th, so I suspect September 12th will be the big day. They are still hiring, and we have the info on how to apply online or in person at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

And as J. Alexander’s is opening, WayForth, a moving and storage company in Hanover, is closing. The company filed a WARN notice yesterday with the state announcing the closure and permanent layoff of 76 employees. On their website, they said all locations would be closed by the 18th, and anyone contracted with them for work after the 18th would not receive it. And also, anyone with goods in storage has until the 30th to claim it or they will auction it off. It seems they will be maintaining one of their 16 nationwide locations for now, and that is in Richmond.

Don’t forget that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. September 9th is the date, so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And remember, tonight at the museum it is the final Tides and Tunes of 2023–technically, it’s free, but drop a ten-spot to help out and enjoy the soulful sounds of the Mike McHenry Tribe! And we just posted the schedule for the September Sunset Series last night–so the party continues across the creek at the park!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Anne Arundel Women Giving Together!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so hang tight!

