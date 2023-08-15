Daily News Brief | August 15, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

An Annapolis hit-and-run turns into an assault investigation. Burglars watched an employee to get a door code to break in later. The Westin was sold and bought by a Naval Academy graduate. It is back to school time and AACPS has released the back to school schedule. Two AACC students win top honors for their writing chops. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man–August is half-over. Where the heck are the months going?? Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

To lead off, a few odd stories from the Annapolis Police blotter. On Saturday police responded to Bunche Street for a hit and run. They found four damaged cars and a wheel on the side of the road. They followed the metal marks in the road to the disabled car that fled. The driver’s mother told police her son needed medical attention and he said that he was jumped by several friends but provided no other information. He was taken to shock trauma and police are still investigating. And also on Saturday evening, police responded to a theft call at a store on Fairfax Road. Two female and one male suspects used a door code to get into the store and steal cash. They fled in a silver Chevy Blazer. Police believe they had staked the place out and observed an employee enter the store and obtained the door code that way. So, if you use a door code, shield it like you should for your ATM card.

The Baltimore Business Journal is reporting that the Westin on Westgate Circle has been sold! A Naval Academy grad and former special forces officer purchased it. Well, Fred Malek didn’t, but his Real Estate Investment Trust, District Hospitality Partners, did. They have said they plan improvements to the lobby, bar and restaurant! Is it just me, or does it seem like Naval Academy graduates are buying up and opening up all sorts of Annapolis hotels lately?

OK, kids I hate to tell you but only 13 more days of summer vacation. And teachers–even less than that. And parents, after you are done shopping for a tax-free week, head to aacps.org/btsevents and mark down all the back-to-school nights you will need to attend. Plan to attend them as best you can–it was always a problem for me with 3 kids and only two parents, but it’s really helpful for your child’s success to be involved and know what to expect this school year. Again, aacps.org/btsevents

And speaking of schools–well Anne Arundel Community College anyhow, two of their students are a pretty big deal. Zoe Hunter and Jessie Ehrenreich both got top honors from the League for Innovation in their annual student writing competition. The Student Literary Awards celebrate the best of the best from community colleges nationwide. So congrats to Zoe and Jessie!

