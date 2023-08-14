Daily News Brief | August 14, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

River Days Festivals are coming! And so is the New Village Academy. It is Tax-Free Week in Maryland until the 19th. And pod news, including Canines & Crosstreks and the local business spotlight with Whale Works Design & Illustration!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, August 14th, 2023

Well, I guess it is safe to say August weather is here! I was chatting with George yesterday and he says all week is pretty much going to be like the weekend. Sigh… bring on fall. Anyhow, we have some Monday news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Anyhow, here we go!

This is cool. The county is putting on two events called River Days Festival and it is all about the beauty of the water we have in the County. The first one is Sunday, August 27th from 10 AM to 2 PM at Quiet Waters Park. The second one is Saturday, September 23rd at Ft. Smallwood Park. It’s free and will include boat rides, the fire boat, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, music, games and more. You do need to register and you can do that and learn more at aacounty.org/riverdays

Come fall of 2024, there may be a new school in town. We told you about the elementary school opening this year at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold–that was the Maryland Curiosity Lab. But now there may be a new charter high school called the New Village Academy. This will be a new charter school looking to re-engage students with learning and foster their enthusiasm for learning. They are going for approval from the Board of Education later this month, and we’ll be doing a podcast to learn a whole lot more. And for now, you can learn more at NewVillageAnnapolis.org

Reminder for you. This week, at least through the 19th is Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. Every little bit helps, so when you buy an article of clothing or footwear under $100 (regardless of how many items you buy) it will be tax-free. Also, the first $40 of any backpack purchase. As school is getting ready to start up again, it’s a perfect time to outfit the kids or even yourself for a wardrobe refresh!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks hot mess on Friday–we featured two Boodle puppies who were just absolutely insane–Carlos and Sissy. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos and a video, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them!

And on Saturday, we spoke with Suzanne who is the brains behind Whale Works Design & Illustration–a fantastic boutique agency in Arnold. Hey, I just looked at my calendar and I need to see about getting some more businesses to speak with before I run out! If you know of a local business that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know, and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

