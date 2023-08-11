Daily News Brief | August 11, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Hellas is closing for good. Housing prices are high in Annapolis and getting higher, we have some numbers to consider. AMFM has tickets on sale for their In The Vane of Laurel Canyon show at Rams Head On Stage. We have a bunch of things to do this weekend. And of course, we have some pod news, canines and crosstreks, and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 11th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, I am glad that rain sort of dodged us yesterday and the Maritime Museum was able to get the Tides and Tunes in with Loose Ties–they are always a fun band. Hey, don’t forget about our daily news email..link is right here in the show notes. Ok, so it is Friday, let’s get this done, shall we?

Kinda a light news day today, but there is some disappointing news. Hellas up in Millersville is calling it quits. After 25 years, they are closing the doors for good on September 3rd. The family made an announcement on Facebook, and as it was with other family restaurants that closed recently, the announcement quickly filled up with well wishes and disappointment. And we learned that the property has been sold and instead of some of the finest gyros in town, you will be able to get RoFo Chicken. Yes, a Royal Farms will take its place…not sure it is the best swap I can think of though.

The Baltimore Business Journal crunched some numbers so we did not have to, and I am pulling some out so you don’t have to. All about housing. They are talking about average home prices and the increase in the past five years. Only two Anne Arundel County zip codes made the list of 25–21401 and 21403. For 21401, the median price for homes is 571,926 which ranks #3 out of 25. They also saw a 5-year increase in prices of 33% which ranks 15th of 25. As for 21403, the median price is $561,722 for 4th place. But the increase over the past five years has been 59.24% awarding a ranking of #8. The highest median price in the Baltimore area is Woodbine at $738, 722 and the largest increase in price is Havre De Grace with 69.06%–but the median price there is only $378,857. If Anne Arundel County and Annapolis in particular want to do something about affordable housing, they need to figure it out, because right now, few can afford to live here.

AMFM is one of my favorite non-profits and I love their In The Vane Of shows which always sell out. The next one is September 18th and tickets are on sale now at RamsHeadOnStage.com for In the Vane of Laurel Canyon. Local artists do a cover of a song and then an original in the vane of the selected artist or genre…the Byrds, Mama’s and the Papa’s, Buffalo Springfield, CSNY, Joni Mitchell, The Doors, Zappa–you get the idea!

OK, let’s talk some events this weekend! Tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday at Maryland Hall a one-woman play called Grounded! Also this weekend at the mall.. Ball at the Mall, it is the Inaugural Blue Crab Classic Pickleball Tournament–it’s sold out, but go cheer on your friends and check out the facility–it is outside near the old Nordstrom parking garage.

Tomorrow at 6 pm at Quiet Waters Park–get your blues on with a free concert from Moxie Blues.

Sunday will bring a fantastic car show to West Street–that first block with Carriages on West Street–expect a lot of Vettes, a good amount of muscle cars, and a handful of some incredible classics and antiques!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet two pups–I like to think their names were Chaos and Mayhem, but they were Carlos and Sissy–two Boodle pups that were outrageously energetic. The whole episode was a hot mess! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and a video, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don't forget; we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it too.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

