Daily News Brief | August 10, 2023

Today…

Annapolis will commemorate the March on Washingotn on August 26th. Monarch Academy in Annapolis will be having six classrooms for an expanded pre-k experience. Ann at CovingtonAlsina is hosting some financial education events this month. The Boatyard Beach Bash is selling out–get your tickets now, and Loose Ties is playing Tides and Tunes tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. The Naptown Scoop is launching not one but two podcasts featuring The Capital’s sports guru Bill Wagner. Of course some pod news and more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, August 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Fair warning. We recorded our Canines & Crosstreks yesterday afternoon and it was pure chaos with two Boodle puppies running wild–chaotic but fun! Hey, be sure to sign up for our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free, and every night, you will get the top local news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. Perfect if you just want a brief recap of the local news you might have missed. I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

Sixty years ago, there was a march on Washington and 500 Annapolis residents participated, by walking 36 miles to hear Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream Speech. ” To commemorate the occasion, the City of Annapolis and the Caucus of African American Leaders will hold a march from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to City Dock beginning at 10:00 am on the 26th. At City Dock, there will be youth activities and a series of speakers. Attendance is free, but they do ask you to register. You can do that on Eventbrite.com and search for March On Washington Annapolis and it is the first result!

Hey, parents of little peeps. Monarch Academy in Annapolis is expanding its pre-k spots this year. Starting this year, thanks to a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education, they will have six classrooms for three and four-year-olds. Monarch is one of the contract schools under the AACPS umbrella, sometimes referred to as a charter school. To learn more, monarchacademy.org

And for parents of older peeps! Ann Alsina, our Monday Money guru is hosting a series of classes in August centered around finances. There is the Second Saturday Divorce Workshop coming up this weekend–and this is virtual–divorce is complex when it comes to money. Women, Wine & Wisdom is an in-person event on the 15th, and another virtual event on the 28th about Healthcare in Retirement. All great things to learn about and you can learn more and register at covingtonalsina.com.

Don’t forget that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. September 9th is the date, so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And remember, tonight at the museum, it is Tides and Tunes–technically free, but drop a ten-spot to help out and enjoy the rock and roll of Loose Ties! And we just posted the schedule for the September Sunset Series last night–so the party continues across the creek at the park!

Some exciting news in the podcast world. With the Sing Second Sports podcast shuttering, the Naptown Scoop is picking up the ball (pun intended) and has brought on Bill Wagner from The Capital and Pete Medhurst as co-hosts of a new Navy Sports Podcast called Anchors Aweigh. And Naptown Scoop will have a second podcast with Wagner specific to Navy Football during the season. Awesome news–I love to see the podcast ecosystem expand.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Suzanne from Whale Works Design & Illustration!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

