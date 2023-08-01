Daily News Brief | August 1, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Smashing Grapes at the Annapolis Mall has closed, but another concept is coming in. It is National Night Out tonight so go support your police and learn how to keep us all safe. Maryland Humanities has a giant book club going and you will want to get in on One Maryland, One Book! CovingtonAlsina has a high school financial literacy workshop starting tonight–sorry for the late notice! It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and thanks to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, July was a lot of fun. Hello August! While we aren’t out of the hot and gross weather woods just yet, I appreciate the break we are getting from last week! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Smashing Grapes at the Annapolis Mall has closed. Titan Hospitality, which also owns Blackwall Hitch and the Blackwall Barn & Lodge, has said they closed it to make way for a new concept to debut later this fall after a renovation called The Lodge. It sounds like it the Blackwall Barn & Lodge, less the barn. I get the idea they are trying to bring a more upscale experience likely to compete with Aqua Al 2 and Choptank and to distance themselves from J Alexanders coming to the town Center and Millers Ale House right at the mall. The Smashing Grapes Gambrills is remaining, and they will be building a Smashing Grapes and a Blackwall Barn & Lodge in Columbia this fall as well. We’ll talk to CEO James King in a bit for a podcast so look for that down the line. Need to get a date on the calendar!

Tonight, it is National Night Out. Come out and support your local police find out how to prevent crime, and get some resources to do it. There will also be fun, games, and food in some cases, and you can check out some of the tools of the trade. For the City of Annapolis, the PD will be at Annapolis Gardens from 5 to 8 pm, Bay Ridge Gardens from 5- 8 pm, and the West Street Library from 6 to 8 pm. For the County PD, these are all 6 to 8 pm, but 10th Avenue Park in Brooklyn Park, Kinder Farm Park in Severna Park, Crofton High School in Crofton, and Chesapeake Christian Fellowship on Central Avenue in Davidsonville. These are always fun!

Maryland Humanities does a thing every year called One Maryland, One Book, and it is like a really, really big book club. We all read it, and they develop programming around it throughout the fall. This year’s book is called There, There by Tommy Orange. It is the story of Native Americans living an urban Indian experience. It was listed as a New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year. We have some details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but MDHumanities.org has a lot more details. But Orange will be in Maryland to discuss, and all events will be free!

I saw a Niche.com listing of the best places to live in the US, and you could sort it by state. So I did. And none of the top 50 were in Anne Arundel County. Hey, County Executive Pittman– make sure Niche gets the memo about that whole best place for all thing.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap.

Finally, and this is a bit last minute, but Ann Alsina, our Monday money guru, is hosting a 2-day high school financial literacy workshop tonight and Thursday. It’s followed up with several others throughout the month, and we have them on the site, or you can register at covingtonalsina.com as to that financial workshop–I wish my kids had taken that when they were younger–will give them a big leg up.

As we begin to wrap it up, it is ticket Tuesday brought to you by Rams Head On Stage. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows! I have two shows today.. the first is Thursday and would be my first choice, but Fantastic Negrito–not gonna spoil it, but I can guarantee this show will blow you away–he was here at the Songwriters Fest last year and absolutely amazing! He’s here on Thursday the 3rd. And for you children of the 80s, Carpool is here on Friday the 4th, and they are one of the best Cars tribute bands out there. Oh, and what the heck, let’s toss in a pair of tickets to see Devon Allman and Donovon Frankenreiter on Saturday for a 1 pm matinee–this is their 50 in 50 tour–trying to do 50 shows in 50 states in under 50 days! Just get in touch with me and let me know which show you’d like to see, and I might pick you–you have three to choose from! And as always, thanks to Rams Head for being an amazing partner!

OK, that's a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report.

