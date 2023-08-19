Compass Rose Theater Announces Season Performances

Compass Rose Theater, Annapolis’ longest-running professional theater and nonprofit theater education organization, has announced its 2023-24 season. It includes award-winning comedies, dramas, and an all-time favorite family musical.

The theater’s 2023-24 shows are Sylvia, I and You, The Gin Game, and The Music Man, with season membership discounts open until October 1, 2023.

“This season offers something for every person and every age. Heart-warming comedies, thought-provoking stories, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, and a classical musical, we have it all,” said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater. “We are particularly pleased with the number of professional actors vying for a place on our stage. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality, professional performances that entertain, uplift, inspire, and provoke meaningful discussion, attracting great talent from the DMV to New York and beyond.”

Compass Rose Theater starts its 2023-24 season with the comedic, heart-warming, and critically acclaimed Sylvia by A.R. Gurney, directed by Estelle Miller. Syliva tells the story of a man who spontaneously adopts a stray dog when facing a life crossroads. (The dog is played not by a dog but by an actress). He befriends the loveable mutt, much to his wife’s chagrin. September 29th—October 29, 2023.

November brings to the Compass Rose stage I and You by Lauren Gunderson. American Theater Magazine called her the most-produced playwright in America. I and You, directed by Jerry Winters, brings together two teenagers to learn about one another, life, and the surprising mystery that connects them. November 10—December 10, 2023

The new year begins with the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Gin Game, by D. L Coburn, directed by Rick Wade. Over a feisty game of gin rummy, retirees reveal the laughter, tears, and intimate details of their lives and the chapters ahead. January 19—February 18, 2024.

Spring blossoms with an all-time family favorite, The Music Man, a Tony Award-winning musical by Meredith Willson, directed by Lucinda Merry-Browne. A charismatic, traveling con artist sells the antidote to the humdrum of everyday living, promising more excitement through music. Forgiveness and love prevail in this classic, upbeat musical. March 15—April 28, 2024.

The theater offers a four-show season membership subscription. Compass Rose member benefits include ticket discounts, free ticket exchanges, early access seating, and priority invitations to special events such as after-show discussions and receptions. Four-show season ticket memberships are $126 for students, $162 for seniors and veterans, and $198 for adults and are on sale until October 1, 2023. Individual tickets are $25/children, $35/students, $45/seniors and veterans, and $55/adults.

Visit www.compassrosetheater.org to order.



