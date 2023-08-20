Community Foundation Awards $233K to Area Non-Profits

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s (CFAAC) Fund for Anne Arundel (FFAA) recently awarded $233,557 to nine local nonprofits. To date, CFAAC has distributed 27 grants to 19 unique nonprofits totaling $770,122 through the Fund for Anne Arundel.

This year, grants made through the FFAA were directed to nonprofits that prioritize the physical, mental, and behavioral health of children and families, as decided by a committee of community leaders and the CFAAC Board of Trustees after reviewing the CFAAC’s most recent community needs assessment report, Poverty Amidst Plenty VII: Moving Forward Together.

“We envision a community where all children have equal opportunities to succeed, have access to food, and access to quality physical, mental, and behavioral healthcare,” said CFAAC President and CEO Mary Spencer. “The grants from the Fund for Anne Arundel will help the dedicated nonprofits who are aligned with this effort to prioritize the needs of our county children and families, positively impacting the quality of life for all now and in the future.”

The most recent Fund for Anne Arundel grant recipients include Charting Careers Inc., Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) – Annapolis, Inc. , HOPE For All, Chesapeake Arts Center, Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Severna Park Community Center, Services from the Heart, and The Complete Player Charity.

Here is a brief description of each nonprofit and the programs funded through the FFAA:

Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) is using this funding to keep 27 baby pantries stocked for low-income families throughout Anne Arundel County. AACFB baby pantries provide everything needed to help an infant grow and thrive, including diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

is using this funding to keep 27 baby pantries stocked for low-income families throughout Anne Arundel County. AACFB baby pantries provide everything needed to help an infant grow and thrive, including diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food. Charting Careers Inc. and Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are working together to use the grant to expand their partnership, which will increase access to physical and behavioral health services for Annapolis children and families living in poverty. The grant will help fund a Charting Careers (CC) Clinical Director for mental health screening, parent training, and linkages to mental/physical health; a CC Mentor Director to oversee mentors who are critical in helping youth access appointments; and Annapolis Maritime Museum staff and supplies to implement social emotional development and positive parent-child relationship programming.

are working together to use the grant to expand their partnership, which will increase access to physical and behavioral health services for Annapolis children and families living in poverty. The grant will help fund a Charting Careers (CC) Clinical Director for mental health screening, parent training, and linkages to mental/physical health; a CC Mentor Director to oversee mentors who are critical in helping youth access appointments; and Annapolis Maritime Museum staff and supplies to implement social emotional development and positive parent-child relationship programming. Chesapeake Arts Center is using the funding to provide safe, creative, and educational after-school and out-of-school arts programs for elementary and middle school students. The programs will provide underserved and marginalized students with access to arts opportunities to help them develop new skills, build confidence, boost self-esteem, expand critical thinking and problem solving skills, and express their emotions in healthy, positive ways.

is using the funding to provide safe, creative, and educational after-school and out-of-school arts programs for elementary and middle school students. The programs will provide underserved and marginalized students with access to arts opportunities to help them develop new skills, build confidence, boost self-esteem, expand critical thinking and problem solving skills, and express their emotions in healthy, positive ways. HOPE For All is using the funding to supplement six months of warehouse/delivery staff salaries and the purchase of health/cleaning supplies and basic furniture, especially beds for children and families as they transition from homelessness and crisis situations. HOPE For All warehouse/delivery teams organize/deliver beds, furniture, and essential items provided at no monetary cost to struggling families to ensure that they are not sleeping on floors. This helps families start over and move forward with dignity and hope.

is using the funding to supplement six months of warehouse/delivery staff salaries and the purchase of health/cleaning supplies and basic furniture, especially beds for children and families as they transition from homelessness and crisis situations. HOPE For All warehouse/delivery teams organize/deliver beds, furniture, and essential items provided at no monetary cost to struggling families to ensure that they are not sleeping on floors. This helps families start over and move forward with dignity and hope. Services from the Heart is using the grant to fund its Backpack Buddies Program for the 2023-2024 school year to provide nutritious meals to children in Anne Arundel County at risk of going hungry over weekends and holidays. The funds will be used to purchase weekly food for each child including eight healthy meal items, four nutritious snacks, two beverages (milk/100% juice), and three fresh fruits or vegetables.

is using the grant to fund its Backpack Buddies Program for the 2023-2024 school year to provide nutritious meals to children in Anne Arundel County at risk of going hungry over weekends and holidays. The funds will be used to purchase weekly food for each child including eight healthy meal items, four nutritious snacks, two beverages (milk/100% juice), and three fresh fruits or vegetables. Severna Park Community Center is funding the swimming focus of its adaptive sports program and expanding that programming to include fitness options requested by youth with a disability and their families. This adaptive swimming program serves approximately 700 youth with disabilities, ages 5 to 21, and is designed to promote water safety, foster physical fitness, and improve emotional health.

is funding the swimming focus of its adaptive sports program and expanding that programming to include fitness options requested by youth with a disability and their families. This adaptive swimming program serves approximately 700 youth with disabilities, ages 5 to 21, and is designed to promote water safety, foster physical fitness, and improve emotional health. Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) – Annapolis, Inc. is using the grant to fund program support to stay strong and innovative as it continues to increase children’s self-esteem by improving their reading skills. For the 2023/24 school year, STAIR hopes to hire another part-time position to support its volunteers; purchase new curriculum materials that are user-friendly, effective, and in alignment with Anne Arundel County Public School’s literacy program; and furnish all of its sites with mobile library carts complete with books, games, and teaching materials.

is using the grant to fund program support to stay strong and innovative as it continues to increase children’s self-esteem by improving their reading skills. For the 2023/24 school year, STAIR hopes to hire another part-time position to support its volunteers; purchase new curriculum materials that are user-friendly, effective, and in alignment with Anne Arundel County Public School’s literacy program; and furnish all of its sites with mobile library carts complete with books, games, and teaching materials. The Complete Player (TCP) Charity is funding the growth of its Academic & Emotional Mentoring and Sports & STEM programs, empowering TCP to serve the academic, behavioral, emotional, and physical needs of elementary school youth in northern Anne Arundel County. Funds from this grant will enable TCP to serve an additional 70-80 youth throughout next school year.

Since its inception in 2017, CFAAC has received 188 donations to support the FFAA and has raised $2,112,849 in gifts, half of which was placed into the fund’s endowment to ensure its grantmaking power will continue. The FFAA is growing in its impact as interested community members continue pooling their resources to support it.

Those wishing to contribute can:

Make a secure, tax-deductible online donation through www.cfaac.org.

Mail a check payable to “CFAAC” with “Fund for Anne Arundel” in the memo line to CFAAC, 900 Bestgate Road, Ste. 400, Annapolis, MD, 21401.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

