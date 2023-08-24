August 24, 2023
Local News

Community Action Agency Launches Energy Assistance Program for New Year

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County is accepting applications for the new Energy Assistance program year, which runs from July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024.  This year, the Federal government has increased the income eligibility limit from 175% of the Federal Poverty Level to 200% of the level, opening the door for more people to qualify for assistance.

“The Energy Assistance program is one of Community Action’s long-term programs”, stated Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, Chief Executive Office of the Agency.  “Being able to serve more County residents in crisis situations through the expansion of eligibility requirements for energy services is important.  We look forward to assisting more households on their path to self-sufficiency.”

Agency customers who applied for services prior to July 1, 2023, can now apply for the new program year. The easiest way to apply is by visiting the Agency’s website at www.aaccaa.org and filling out an online application, scanning and attaching supporting documentation.  Customers are also welcome to visit Community Action’s two full-service locations (251 West Street in Annapolis and 613 Global Way in Linthicum) to fill out an application and submit the required documentation.  The Agency also offers services at satellite sites in various locations around the county part-time; to access the list of these locations and hours of service, please visit www.aaccaa.org/offices-sites.  Submitting the required documentation with the application is essential, as the approval process will not begin until all paperwork is complete.

The new income eligibility limits for FY2024, based on 200% of the Federal Poverty Levels, begin at $2,430 monthly for a household of one person.  For each additional household member, add $857 monthly to reach the eligibility limits.

For more information about Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program, please contact Ms. Snowden at [email protected].

Home Improvement: 5 Ways to Add Value to Your Property

