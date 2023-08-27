Come See the Pride of Baltimore II at the US Sailboat Show

Are you looking for a unique experience that combines history, adventure, and maritime culture? Look no further: The Pride of Baltimore II is coming to the US Sailboat Show!

Originally launched in 1988, the tall-ship schooner Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of an 1812-era topsail schooner. This majestic vessel is a symbol of Maryland’s maritime heritage and has traveled thousands of miles around the world as a sailing ambassador for the city of Baltimore and will be available for deck tours at the Annapolis Said.

The Pride of Baltimore II will be at the US Sailboat Show in Annapolis, MD, from October 12th to 15th this year. During their stay, visitors can join deck tours and meet the Captain of the Pride of Baltimore. Visitors will have a chance to explore every corner of this historic schooner, from the galley to its topmast, and learn about how it was inspired by the original vessels that defended America during the War of 1812.

This majestic vessel will have just competed in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race a week prior and will be ready for attendees to tour during regular sailboat show hours. Meet members of the crew, imagine what life was like aboard a sailing ship in the 1800s, and learn about Pride’s mission. The best part, you get to keep your shoes on! Pride will be located on Dock K3.

More Information:

Please visit the US Sailboat Show website for more information about the event.

To learn more about the Pride of Baltimore, please visit their website.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

