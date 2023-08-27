August 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Come See the Pride of Baltimore II at the US Sailboat Show Bonus Podcast: George Young and DCMDVA Weather–Summer into Winter! Chamber Announces Business Leaders to be Inducted into Hall of Fame A Very Merry Drag Brunch at Rams Head On Stage Baysox Slice Through SeaWolves for Second Shutout Win
Local News

Come See the Pride of Baltimore II at the US Sailboat Show

Are you looking for a unique experience that combines history, adventure, and maritime culture? Look no further: The Pride of Baltimore II is coming to the US Sailboat Show

Originally launched in 1988, the tall-ship schooner Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of an 1812-era topsail schooner. This majestic vessel is a symbol of Maryland’s maritime heritage and has traveled thousands of miles around the world as a sailing ambassador for the city of Baltimore and will be available for deck tours at the Annapolis Said. 

The Pride of Baltimore II will be at the US Sailboat Show in Annapolis, MD, from October 12th to 15th this year. During their stay, visitors can join deck tours and meet the Captain of the Pride of Baltimore. Visitors will have a chance to explore every corner of this historic schooner, from the galley to its topmast, and learn about how it was inspired by the original vessels that defended America during the War of 1812. 

This majestic vessel will have just competed in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race a week prior and will be ready for attendees to tour during regular sailboat show hours. Meet members of the crew, imagine what life was like aboard a sailing ship in the 1800s, and learn about Pride’s mission. The best part, you get to keep your shoes on! Pride will be located on Dock K3.

More Information: 

Please visit the US Sailboat Show website for more information about the event. 

To learn more about the Pride of Baltimore, please visit their website

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: George Young and DCMDVA Weather–Summer into Winter!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu