August 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Free September Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park After Sell-Out, The McCartney Experience Returns to Rams Head On Stage EOS: Empowering Decentralized Applications with Scalability and Governance City of Annapolis Wants Input on Future Elections Hospice of the Chesapeake Teeing Up for 20th Annual Golf Tournament
Local News

City of Annapolis Wants Input on Future Elections

The City of Annapolis’ Task Force to Study the City Municipal Elections Laws, an all-volunteer group appointed by Mayor Gavin Buckley and approved by the Annapolis City Council, has launched a questionnaire to poll residents about how the City of Annapolis might improve municipal elections in the City of Annapolis. The questionnaire is open until August 11, 2023 at midnight. The Task Force will consider resident input from the questionnaire in preparing a report for the City Council with recommendations on reforms to the City’s election laws. 

Registered voters in the City of Annapolis are invited to participate by following this link:  https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e7878bf5ea82482eaa92f5af0dd452b3

The survey has ten questions and is estimated to take two to three minutes. Participants may remain anonymous or submit an email address to be registered for a $25 gift certificate to a local Annapolis business. Winners will be selected at random from the emails submitted. 

Annapolis municipal elections are conducted in off-years, meaning they do not align with presidential or state and county election years. Migrating Annapolis elections to align with either of those cycles could limit the high cost of independently-run primary and general elections exclusive to Annapolis. If the City were to piggyback on Anne Arundel County voting operations, there is an opportunity for significant financial savings, alongside the potential for enhanced voter turnout. However, the Task Force has determined that a realignment would require either cutting short the term of mayor and alderpersons by a year (to align with presidential elections), or extending the term of mayor and alderpersons by a year (to align with state/county elections). Currently, the mayor and alderpersons are elected to four-year terms.

Other issues being examined by the Task Force include vote-by-mail balloting vs. in-person voting, using open or closed primary systems, offering same-day voter registration, lowering the age for municipal elections, and instituting term limits for alderpersons (the Office of Annapolis Mayor is currently limited to two, four-year terms). 

The Task Force will review the results of the questionnaire in late August and present their findings to the City Council in the fall. 

Previous Article

Hospice of the Chesapeake Teeing Up for 20th Annual Golf Tournament

 Next Article

EOS: Empowering Decentralized Applications with Scalability and Governance

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu