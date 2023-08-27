Chamber Announces Business Leaders to be Inducted into Hall of Fame

The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 class of Inductees to the Business Hall of Fame. The 2023 Class comprises prominent and esteemed business and community leaders who will be recognized and celebrated for their notable accomplishments in heading an Anne Arundel County organization or business. The following are members of the Class of 2023:

Mark “Turk” Powell

Robert Kramer

Vanessa Carter

David Plott

To be considered as an inductee into the Business Hall of Fame, an individual must be a recognized and respected business leader with a distinctive career in leading his or her own business and have contributed to the overall betterment of the County. Former government officials who consistently supported business initiatives and leaders of non-profit, educational, and community service organizations are also eligible.

According to Mark Kleinschmidt, President and CEO of the Anne Arundel County Chamber, “The Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner is truly a remarkable event. It brings together hundreds of Annapolis’ most prominent business leaders and we get to celebrate the significant accomplishments of an amazing group of people. The stories behind each of this year’s inductees are truly inspiring.”

Over 300 people are expected to attend the Dinner, which will be held on October 26th at the Doubletree Hotel in Annapolis. For more information, go to www.annearundelchamber.org.

Bob Kramer

Bob Kramer is renowned nationwide as a specialist and an influential figure in senior housing and senior services, with his roots firmly planted in Annapolis. Over the past 35 years, he has established himself as a steadfast advocate for reform in senior housing and services, continually presenting insightful concepts to better serve senior citizens. His impactful work has led him to be regarded as an “agent provocateur” within the senior housing, senior care, and aging services industries.

He founded the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) to support his devotion to seniors housing, care, and services. This non-profit educational and resource center aids the senior housing and care industry as the leading research provider along with business and financial performance data on senior housing.

Mr. Kramer is leading his new company, Nexus Insights, focusing on delivering new insights and models for aging services. He has previously served as a county government official and a legislator in Maryland. In his tenure as a member of the General Assembly, Mr. Kramer demonstrated leadership in health and environmental issues, representing the Annapolis area.

Mr. Kramer was educated at Harvard and Oxford Universities and holds a Master of Divinity degree from Westminster Theological Seminary.

Mark “Turk” Powell

Mark Powell is a seasoned entrepreneur with over three decades of experience establishing and overseeing successful companies in the service, technology, and construction/engineering sectors. As a CEO, his leadership led these companies to thrive, experiencing growth rates significantly surpassing industry averages.

Mr. Powell was CEO and Co-Founder at Sidus Data, a pioneering technology firm. Collaborating with other technology companies, Sidus developed a unique hosting platform, a precursor to cloud systems. Subsequently, Mr. Powell founded and led ARGO Systems LLC as CEO. At ARGO, his leadership encompassed the design and construction of mission-critical infrastructure for various governmental and commercial customers. ARGO’s portfolio included projects for the military and Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Powell is dedicated to the community and has served on the Board of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, and the Anne Arundel Community College Foundation. He is a Trustee of the Naval Academy Athletic and Scholarship program and, in partnership with his wife, established the Mark and Lynne Powell Family Foundation. He graduated from the Naval Academy and received an MBA from the University of Maryland. Beyond his business and educational accomplishments, Mr. Powell has also served as a Marine Corps Officer and is recognized as a Service-Disabled Veteran.

David Plott

David Plott, a respected land use attorney at YVS Law, has an impressive career spanning over three decades. He has successfully represented clients in Anne Arundel County and the Chesapeake Bay Region. Mr. Plott has earned a reputation as a reliable, skilled, and insightful advocate. His longstanding relationships with stakeholders in business, community groups, and government contribute to his ability to unite varying interests and achieve consensus.

As a partner at Linowes and Blocher, he was involved in numerous prominent projects that have created jobs across Anne Arundel County. His diverse client portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential developers, regional and national builders, nonprofit organizations, and senior housing developers. He works with alternative energy developers, nursing home operators, private schools, and retail businesses.

Mr. Plott has offered his expertise to many land use committees and task forces within the government, aiming to enhance the land use process. He has experience lecturing on environmental and land use regulations and policies and drafting bills on growth management, zoning, and environmental protection. Mr. Plott has a Bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College, a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Vanessa Carter

Vanessa Carter was born and raised in Anne Arundel County and has lived here most of her life. She started her career at the county’s Planning and Zoning Office. She subsequently shifted to the private sector, working for The Rouse Company, before setting up her consulting firm. In 1991, she returned to work at the County’s Department of Health. Vanessa retired in 2015 as the Chief of Administrative Services, where she was responsible for managing the policy and operational demands of the Department with a budget of $50 million and a workforce of more than 750 employees.

Vanessa has an extensive history of volunteer work. In 2020, her efforts were recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award by the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County. She has previously held board positions with organizations such as Arundel Community Development Services, Chrysalis House, Leadership Anne Arundel, London Town Foundation, Opportunity Builders, and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County.

She presently serves on the board of the YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and is also a member of the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and the 21st Century Club of the greater Annapolis area.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning from Michigan State University. She later obtained her Master of Arts in Management from the University of Notre Dame Maryland, previously known as the College of Notre Dame of Maryland.

