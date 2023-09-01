September 2, 2023
Bowie Offense Stalls in One-Run Loss

The two-week road trip has proven taxing on the Bowie Baysox, as they stumbled against the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night. Bowie grabbed another early lead at Canal Park, and they fought back quickly to tie the game in the fourth inning after falling behind, but as Bowie only went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, Akron broke through late to take the game 4-3.

John Rhodes put Bowie ahead in the second inning with a leadoff home run, his 16th of the season.

Akron jumped on starter Alex Pham in the third inning, scoring once on a double play ball to tie the game, and taking the lead on consecutive RBI singles by Juan Brito and Aaron Bracho.

The Akron lead was short lived, as Bowie plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game, with an RBI single by Anthony Servideo and an RBI fielder’s choice hit by Gilbert Lara. Bowie ensured a short start for Akron’s Ross Carver when they started the fifth inning with two singles, but the Akron bullpen showed no mercy in response. Out of four Akron relievers, only one allowed a batter to reach base. Jordan Jones (W, 2-3) stranded two runners in scoring position in the seventh inning, stopping Bowie’s last chance at breaking the 3-3 tie. Tanner Burns (Sv, 1) retired all six batters he saw to close the game.

After four innings in his start, Alex Pham turned the game over to Peter Van Loon on the mound. Van Loon (L, 2-8) opened with two scoreless innings, stranding three runners along the way, but allowed a solo home run to Joe Naranjo in the seventh that put Akron ahead.

The loss drops Bowie to 60-63 on the season, as Akron takes a 2-1 lead in the six-game series. The two teams continue their series on Friday night, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

