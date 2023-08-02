Bowie Gets Back On Track With Tuesday Win Over Portland

Pitching and timely offense powered the Bowie Baysox to a series-opening win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night, by a 4-3 final.

It was a long first inning on both sides, as right-handed starter Jean Pinto walked a pair and worked plenty of deep counts on the mound for Bowie. Still, Pinto was able to strand both after tossing 32 pitches in the opening frame. From there, the right-hander settled in, retiring the final 10 batters he faced in the process. On the night, Pinto totaled just 57 pitches with his efficiency.

In the bottom of the fourth, after Bowie was held off the board in the first three innings by Sea Dogs right-handed starter Isaac Coffey, Billy Cook led off the frame with a solo home run. Cook’s fourteenth blast on the campaign gave the Baysox a 1-0 lead. With two outs, back-to-back walks to Donta’ Williams and Greg Cullen set the stage for Anthony Servideo, who dropped a single into left field, plating Williams to double Bowie’s lead to 2-0. That ended the day for Coffey (L, 4-1) surrendering both runs as earned on three hits.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Baysox padded the lead, as Shayne Fontana led off the frame with an infield single before swiping second and third base, part of a season-high six stolen base effort from Bowie on the night. Fontana completed his jolt around the bases as a groundout by Cook brought him home. Cook’s second RBI of the night made it 3-0 Baysox.

Right-hander Ryan Long took over for Pinto, the lone blemish for Long through his first four innings on the mound was a solo home run to Portland’s Nick Yorke in the sixth, as the right-hander allowed just two hits and struck out six through those first four innings

Bowie immediately answered Yorke’s solo shot in the bottom of the sixth. Williams once again played table-setter. His leadoff single was the third time Williams had reached base on the night, scoring on an RBI single from Cullen following a steal of second and third base. That made the score 4-1 Baysox.

Things got dicey in the top of the ninth, as Nathan Hickey walked with one out, before Blaze Jordan mashed a two-run home run to shrink Bowie’s lead to 4-3. However, Long (W, 2-1) was able to stave off the late rally and pick up the final two outs, picking up a career-high nine strikeouts by retiring the side on strikes in the final frame.

The win snaps a four-game skid for Bowie and improves its record to 45-52 on the season. The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Sea Dogs on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium.

