August 31, 2023
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bonus Podcast: Maryland International Education Consortium Oral Rabies Vaccine Program Begins Today in Anne Arundel County Why Providing Catered Meals Is an Effective Employee Benefit THIS WEEKEND: ASO’s Pops in the Park Do You Have Your Tickets for 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival?
Podcast

Bonus Podcast: Maryland International Education Consortium

Have you ever thought about how important it is to spotlight Maryland on the international stage? There is no better way to do it than with education. With our location and our schools, we are the perfect choice.

Today, we speak with Rachel Scholten, the President of the Maryland International Education Consortium. The consortium is a group of Maryland colleges and universities with a common goal: to attract more international students. Why?

There are many reasons, ranging from prestige to money. We discuss the impact of these students on the school and the State. Overall, it is a fascinating look at higher education from a different angle!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Oral Rabies Vaccine Program Begins Today in Anne Arundel County

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu