August 27, 2023
Homestead Gardens
LATEST NEWS
Come See the Pride of Baltimore II at the US Sailboat Show Bonus Podcast: George Young and DCMDVA Weather–Summer into Winter! Chamber Announces Business Leaders to be Inducted into Hall of Fame A Very Merry Drag Brunch at Rams Head On Stage Baysox Slice Through SeaWolves for Second Shutout Win
Life In The Area

Bonus Podcast: George Young and DCMDVA Weather–Summer into Winter!

What does the rest of the summer (and hurricane season) look like weather-wise in Annapolis? For that answer, we turn to George Young from   DCMDVA Weather

He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for nearly seven years and nails it every morning. As you all know, Annapolis weather is challenging to forecast, and that is why George is based right here!

So, today, we sit down with him at Mothers Peninsula Grille to see if we can get an idea of how the rest of the summer and fall will turn out and perhaps a glimpse into winter.

All in all, we had fun, learned a lot, and enjoyed some cold brews on a warm afternoon!

Have a listen!

Chamber Announces Business Leaders to be Inducted into Hall of Fame

Come See the Pride of Baltimore II at the US Sailboat Show

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

