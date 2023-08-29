Bonus Podcast: Dr. Marty Wasserman

Some people walk-the-walk. Others talk-the-talk. Dr. Wasserman swims-the-swim. Dr. Martin Wasserman is a retired pediatrician who served as the Secretary of Health and Mental Hygiene under Governors Schaffer and Glendenning. During that stint, he felt if he was professing getting out and exercising, he should do it as well. So he hopped into the Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park and swam across it!

OK, there were several hundred others participating in the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim as well. That was twenty-seven years ago, and in the ensuing years, he has done it time and time again. Excusing a COVID year and another year when he was sick, Marty has transited the Bay 25 times–at age 81! This year, there were 883 participants and Dr. Wasserman finished in 3:20, first in his age group, and 301st place out of 883 particpants. For perspective, the race was won by a 17-year-old from Crofton with a time of 1:35.

Today, we speak with Marty about this feat that most would never do once, much less 25 times, and about how he keeps healthy in body (he’s a vegan, swims, and rides horses) and mind (he is very active with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

And, if you want a spoiler, we also find out if crossing 26 is in the cards!



Have a listen!

