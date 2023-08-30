August 30, 2023
Boat Show: Cruisers Living the Dream

Have you ever thought of dropping the lines and sailing away? A lucky few have actually done it! Get ready to meet some of the biggest names in sail vlogging at the Cruisers Creating Content Booth during the Annapolis Sailboat Show, October 12-15.  

Sailing Parlay Revival. Tulas Endless Summer. Sailing La Vagabonde. Distant Shores. Ryan and Sophie Sailing. Those are just a few of the cruisers scheduled to make an appearance and share their stories. Check out the boat show’s website for the full list of sailing channels, and check back closer to the show for their appearance schedule. 

You can also gather more inspiration for your future bluewater voyage by climbing aboard the wide variety of vessels that will be on display at the show and checking out the latest in navigation systems.

Tickets are available now!

September 30 to October 1: Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

