Blondie, Leann Rimes, Patty Griffin, Marty Stuart to Headline 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

What an incredible lineup. Blondie, Leann Rimes, Patty Griffin, Marty Stuart, and dozens more are slated to headline the 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival by Rams Head Presents.

The festival will be held September 14 to 17, 2023, at venues around Annapolis, including City Dock. The four-day event will feature nationally-known and acclaimed singers and songwriters at ticketed events as well as free music showcases. The event is modeled after the renowned Key West Songwriters Festival, now in its 27th year.

Over the course of three days, concerts will be held at locations including MC3 Annapolis, Maryland Hall, Rams Head OnStage, and, with the amazing views over Spa Creek, at City Dock. Performers will include the following headliners:

Blondie | September 15th | City Dock

Leann Rimes | September 17th | City Dock

Patty Griffin | September 17th | Maryland Hall

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives | September 16th | Maryland Hall

Amanda Shire | September 14th | Rams Head On Stage

James McMurtry | September 15th | Rams Head On Stage

“Annapolis is a great location for an identifying music festival,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “What better way than to follow the model set forth by another great maritime community, Key West, and what better partner than Rams Head to make it happen.”

The event is presented by Rams Head, in conjunction with BMI, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis. The four days of music will include concerts featuring national headliners and many free showcases and concerts on docks and in hotels, parks, and bars.

Wondering what to expect? Here’s a podcast we did about the festival last year:

And here’s a video:

Tickets are on sale now!

