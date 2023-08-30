August 30, 2023
Big Inning Burns Bowie in Series-Opening Loss

The Bowie Baysox lost their second-consecutive game on Tuesday night, this time a series-opening loss to the Akron RubberDucks. Bowie kicked off the second half of their 12-game road trip with an early lead, but still fell 7-5.

Dylan Beavers got the game going quickly with a leadoff triple, and he scored two batters later on a fielder’s choice. Billy Cook drove in a second run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to extend his team RBI lead to 68. The two early runs highlighted Bowie taxing Akron starter Hunter Stanley, forcing him to leave after just four innings.

Akron took a brief two-run lead, but Bowie fought back with a run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, and another in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Donta’ Williams.

Bowie’s hard-fought offensive work was not enjoyed for very long, as Akron pounced on starter Ryan Long for four runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Connor Kokx opened the scoring with a single, Josh Naylor tied the game with another single, and Joan Brito pushed Akron ahead with a two-run double.

After Bowie had clawed back to tie the game, Akron jumped right back on Bowie pitching, plating three more runs against Conner Loeprich (L, 4-2). Brito notched another go-ahead RBI double, Korey Holland added a run with a single, and Milan Tolentino followed with his own single to make it a 7-4 game.

There was little offense for Bowie against Bradley Hanner (W, 8-4) and Francisco Aleman, while Bowie got two scoreless innings of relief from Ignacio Feliz. Bowie scratched one more run across in the ninth inning against Davis Sharpe (Sv, 3) after Jackson Holliday doubled and scored on a groundout by Gilbert Lara.

The loss pushes Bowie back to 59-62 on the season, and 4-3 on their current road trip. Bowie will look to upright themselves on Wednesday, as they continue their series with the RubberDucks. The first pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

