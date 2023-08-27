August 27, 2023
Baysox Slice Through SeaWolves for Second Shutout Win

With the tension of a potential postseason meeting in the air, the Bowie Baysox collected their third win of the week over the Erie SeaWolves, and their second shutout to boot. Bowie held Erie to just three hits in the 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

The Bowie lead was near instant, as Dylan Beavers and Jackson Holliday each doubled to open the game, with Holliday collecting his 15th RBI with his knock. Despite the instant deficit, Lael Lockhart turned in a quality start for Erie. The lefty retired the next ten batters before walking Jud Fabian in the fourth inning. Fabian would use his speed to score for Bowie when trying to steal second base, as the second leg of a pickoff throw went sailing into left field, allowing Fabian to score from first base.

One more run was brought in against Lockhart (L, 4-2) in the sixth inning after Dylan Beavers was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Max Wagner knocked a line drive base hit off the left field wall to score Beavers.

It was a fine night for shutout pitching, as Bowie got four great innings from Trace Bright in his Double-A debut. The righty allowed two base hits in the second inning, but struck out five batters over four scoreless innings. Houston Roth (W, 6-2) added two scoreless innings in relief, only allowing a leadoff single in the fifth inning, while Kade Strowd and Nolan Hoffman (Sv, 6) each worked perfectly to finish the game. Bowie pitching strung together 15-consecutive outs to end the night.

With the win, Bowie captures the season series against Erie. Bowie has won 10-of-17 meetings, with only one game left between the two teams in the regular season. If Bowie can reach the Eastern League Playoffs, Erie would be their first-round opponent. The win brings Bowie to 59-60 on the season. Nearing the halfway point of their 12-game road trip, Bowie will conclude their six-game series with Erie on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

