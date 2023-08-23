August 22, 2023
Local News

Baysox Silence SeaWolves to Start Series

Kicking off a twelve-game roadtrip, the Bowie Baysox collected their eighth shutout win of the season, taking the first in their six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves 5-0. Connor Gillispie fired five strong innings to open the night, while Kade Strowd and Conner Loeprich took the back four innings.

Bowie jumped early on Erie starter Ty Madden, using a pair of doubles in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead, with Donta’ Williams collecting an RBI on his double. Max Wagner tripled the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run to left-center field, his second of the season. Madden (L, 3-4) stranded runners in scoring position in the next two innings, finishing five total frames.

Connor Gillispie quickly escaped a shaky opening when he walked two batters in the first, and he stranded two more on base in the second inning. Following a perfect third frame, Gillispie (W, 6-4) was deceptive enough to strand two more runners in the fourth and fifth innings.

Three more doubles led to two more runs in the seventh inning, as Maxwell Costes and Jackson Holliday each drove in runs.

Following Gillispie’s five scoreless innings, Kade Strowd and Conner Loeprich each added two scoreless innings to finish the night, with Loeprich working perfectly.

With the win, Bowie advances to 57-58 on the season. Bowie has not been one game under even since April 20. With their second-half record at 26-20, they have moved into a three-way tie with Erie and Richmond atop the Eastern League’s Southwest Division. Bowie and Erie will continue their six-game series on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

