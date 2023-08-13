August 14, 2023
Baysox Outlast Richmond for Series Win

The Bowie Baysox captured their second-consecutive series win on Sunday afternoon, working through multiple comeback attempts by the Richmond Flying Squirrels before eventually winning 5-3 in 11 innings.

Richmond brought in the first run of the game in the first inning, the only run in the front half of the game. Donovan Walton and Sean Roby each knocked two-out hits to take the early lead, but Alex Pham was able to still navigate through five innings, striking out five batters along the way. Nolan Hoffman followed with two perfect innings of relief.

Carson Seymour came close to lining up for a win, but the Richmond starter failed to finish five innings, despite pitching scoreless. Bowie pounced on Parker Dunshee out of the bullpen, as Donta’ Williams slapped a double to right field to tie the game. Bowie took the lead briefly in the eighth inning when Jackson Holliday scored on a wild pitch, but Richmond retied the game in the bottom of the frame with a two-out single by Walton.

Into the tenth inning, each side scored their placed runner at second base, with Bowie using a Jackson Holliday single, and Richmond using an Ismael Munguia single.

The 11th inning saw Bowie break through late against Blake Rivera (L, 1-5). Silas Ardoin and Maxwell Costes each collected two-out base hits to drive in a pair of runs, giving Bowie the first multi-run lead of the game. Conner Loeprich (W, 3-1) retired all four batters he faced in relief to keep Richmond from their third comeback bid of the game.

With the win, Bowie takes the six-game series, four games to two, and finishes their 2023 schedule against Richmond, with each team collecting 12 wins in the 24 games. Bowie returns home to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with Altoona. The first pitch for the opening game is set for 6:35 p.m.

New Village Academy — A New Charter School Possibly Coming to Annapolis

Daily News Brief | August 14, 2023

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

