Baysox Navigate Late Innings To Take Down Sea Dogs On Navy Night

Behind a pair of two run home runs from Billy Cook and Joseph Rosa, along with five, one-run innings from the bullpen, the Bowie Baysox hung on to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs by a 4-3 final.

With the United States Naval Academy Class of 2027 taking in the action on the 24th annual Navy Night, Bowie once again found itself in an early hole. The Baysox conceded the first runs of the game for the thirteenth time in their last fourteen games when a two-out, two-run home run from Chase Meidroth gave Portland a 2-0 edge. That was the only damage allowed by right-handed starter Kyle Brnovich, who went four innings, striking out five on three hits and two walks.

Bowie’s response was immediate, as in the bottom of the third, Cook clobbered his fourth home run of the week and seventeenth of the season, off Portland starter Grant Gambrell. After tying the game in the third, Rosa came to the dish in the fourth, launching another two-run bomb off Gambrell (L, 4-3). Rosa’s fifth home run of the season gave the Baysox a 4-2 lead.

From there, the pressure was on the Bowie bullpen. Right-hander Conner Loeprich took the ball first out of the pen. Loeprich worked a perfect top of the fifth, but then allowed a solo home run to Nathan Hickey with one out in the sixth. Two batters later, Phillip Sikes doubleld down the left field line, but Loeprich was able to strand him as the tying run out at second base.

In the seventh, right-hander Keagan Gillies took over. After recording the first two outs, Gillies allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases, but walked the tight rope and forced a ground out to get out of the jam. Gillies (W, 1-1) responded with a scoreless eighth, before right-hander Nolan Hoffman (S, 4) slammed the door shut in the ninth around a base hit.

The win improves Bowie’s record to 47-53 on the season. The Baysox have won three of four games against the Sea Dogs this week, and look to clinch a series victory over Portland on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

