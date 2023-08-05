August 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Traveler’s Guide to Annapolis: Exploring Casinos and More Baysox See Series Finale Slip Away To Sea Dogs The Ultimate Guide to Safe Forklift Operations: Dos and Don’ts MTA Increasing Awareness of New-ish 988 Suicide and Crisis Line Maryland Renaissance Festival is Ready for More Merriment in 2023. Opening August 26th
Local News

Baysox Navigate Late Innings To Take Down Sea Dogs On Navy Night

Behind a pair of two run home runs from Billy Cook and Joseph Rosa, along with five, one-run innings from the bullpen, the Bowie Baysox hung on to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs by a 4-3 final. 

With the United States Naval Academy Class of 2027 taking in the action on the 24th annual Navy Night, Bowie once again found itself in an early hole. The Baysox conceded the first runs of the game for the thirteenth time in their last fourteen games when a two-out, two-run home run from Chase Meidroth gave Portland a 2-0 edge. That was the only damage allowed by right-handed starter Kyle Brnovich, who went four innings, striking out five on three hits and two walks.

Bowie’s response was immediate, as in the bottom of the third, Cook clobbered his fourth home run of the week and seventeenth of the season, off Portland starter Grant Gambrell. After tying the game in the third, Rosa came to the dish in the fourth, launching another two-run bomb off Gambrell (L, 4-3). Rosa’s fifth home run of the season gave the Baysox a 4-2  lead.

From there, the pressure was on the Bowie bullpen. Right-hander Conner Loeprich took the ball first out of the pen. Loeprich worked a perfect top of the fifth, but then allowed a solo home run to Nathan Hickey with one out in the sixth. Two batters later, Phillip Sikes doubleld down the left field line, but Loeprich was able to strand him as the tying run out at second base.

In the seventh, right-hander Keagan Gillies took over. After recording the first two outs, Gillies allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases, but walked the tight rope and forced a ground out to get out of the jam. Gillies (W, 1-1) responded with a scoreless eighth, before right-hander Nolan Hoffman (S, 4) slammed the door shut in the ninth around a base hit.

The win improves Bowie’s record to 47-53 on the season. The Baysox have won three of four games against the Sea Dogs this week, and look to clinch a series victory over Portland on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

Previous Article

How to Set Up Crypto Trading Bot

 Next Article

Options Trading: The Iron Condor Strategy for Risk Management

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu