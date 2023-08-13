Baysox Keep Squirrels at Bay for Second Win

The Bowie Baysox fought hard for their second-consecutive win on Saturday night, taking the third game of their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2. Jud Fabian launched his tenth home run of the season during a three-hit day, while Ryan Long tossed five innings of strong relief to earn a save.

Both sides opened scoreless over the first two frames before Bowie broke through on the strength of a two-run home run by Jud Fabian. Bowie stressed Richmond’s Ryan Murphy (L, 1-8) enough to keep him at just four innings on the mound. Bowie never surrendered the lead, earning runs in three of the last four innings. Donta’ Williams brought in one of the runs with a two-out single in the sixth, Silas Ardoin helped bring in a run when he hit into a double play in the eighth, and Jackson Holliday drove one in with a double in the ninth inning.

Making his second start with Bowie on the season, right-hander Tyler Wells again worked into the fourth inning before being lifted. Donovan Walton brought in a run against Wells on a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the third inning, but Wells was able to strand the rest of the runners. Xavier Moore (W, 2-0) bridged the gap between Wells and the end of the fourth inning by working two weak contact outs.

The back end of the game was handled by Ryan Long on the mound. Long (Sv, 1) allowed two total hits over his first three innings, stranding four different baserunners, and striking out three. He was hit for his only run of the night in the eighth inning, when Victor Bericoto lined a two-out solo home run to left field. Unfazed, Long retired the final four batters of the game.

Bowie’s record improves to 51-56 on the season with the win, as they pull within one game of their division’s playoff position. The Baysox will seek to win their second-consecutive series on Sunday, as they play their final game against Richmond in 2023. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

