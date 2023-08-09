August 9, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Baysox Fall in Series Opener at Richmond

Timely hitting was a key factor between the Bowie Baysox and Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night, as Bowie dropped their series-opening matchup at The Diamond, 10-2. Bowie went just 2-for-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position, compared to Richmond’s 7-for-13 mark.

After a scoreless first inning, Jud Fabian opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the second for his ninth of the season. Carson Seymour (W, 3-2) was able to navigate around a season-high seven hits to keep Bowie to just the one run. Following scoreless outings from Blake Rivera and Mat Olsen, Bowie cracked one final run against Jose Cruz in the ninth inning, thanks to an RBI single by Maxwell Costes, who went 3-for-4 in his Double-A debut.

While Bowie briefly led following Fabian’s home run, Logan Wyatt turned the game quickly into Richmond’s favor in the bottom of the second, clubbing a go-ahead three-run home run to right field for his fourth of the season. Alex Pham (L, 0-2) was able to work around the home run to reach five innings on the mound for Bowie, keeping Richmond from adding to their lead.

Richmond teed off on Ignacio Feliz out of the bullpen in the sixth inning. Using a combination of five singles, two walks, and a hit batter, Richmond plated seven runs against Feliz against just one out recorded. After Feliz faced nine batters, Bowie turned to Conner Loeprich, who cut off the inflating score for the remainder of the night.

As Bowie drops the series opener, they fall to 48-55 on the season. They will look to pull even in the six-game series on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

