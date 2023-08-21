August 21, 2023
Local News

Baltimore Police Arrest County Police Officer on Domestic Assault Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been arrested for domestic assault in Baltimore City.

On August 19, 2023, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to an address in their jurisdiction for a report of a domestic assault.

The male suspect was identified as Police Officer First Class Tyrell Thomas, a 3-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree assault.

PFC Thomas is assigned to the Bureau of Community Services and has been administratively suspended with pay pending an Office of Professional Standards investigation.

