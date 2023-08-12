Ballet Theatre of Maryland Ready to Kick Off 45th Season With Ballet in the Garden and Anniversary Gala

Before Ballet Theatre of Maryland kicks off its performances in residence at Maryland Hall for the Arts, they will hold two special events in downtown Annapolis: Ballet in the Garden on September 16th, followed by their 45th Anniversary Gala on September 24th. Both events provide unique settings for dance, allowing audiences to see the company up close and personal.

The historic Hammond Harwood House opens its grounds for the VIP event Ballet in the Garden on Saturday, September 16th at 5 p.m. This intimate performance features smaller classical works in a charming garden setting. All tickets include a complimentary glass of wine.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch says, “This marks our fourth year collaborating with Hammond Harwood House. We have always loved performing for our audiences in an outdoor setting, but what started out of necessity in 2020 has grown into one of the hidden gems of our season. We hope audiences will join us in the garden on September 16th, and again the following weekend to celebrate our 45th season!”

The 45th Anniversary Gala will take place at Acqua Al 2 in Downtown Annapolis on Sunday, September 24th at 12 pm. Guests will mix and mingle with the company dancers while they enjoy Authentic Tuscan cuisine, delicious drinks, and a silent auction. The evening will also include a brief performance by BTM dancers. The gala will commemorate BTM’s accomplishments and raise funds to continue bringing new works into the company’s repertory.

Expanding the repertory has been a goal for Kelsch since she was appointed Artistic Director in July 2020. Since then, Ballet Theatre of Maryland has performed classic ballets such as Giselle, Les Sylphides, and Don Quixote for the first time while welcoming guest choreographers such as Meagan Helman, Keith Lee, Roman Mykyta, and Ashley Taylor. For the 2023/2024 season, BTM will premiere new productions of The Firebird and The Sleeping Beauty

Join Ballet Theatre of Maryland for Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House on September 16th and the 45thAnniversary Gala at Acqua Al 2 on September 24th. Subscribers receive a special ticket rate to both events, but tickets are available for all audience members. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org

Be sure to listen to our recent podcast with Nicole Kelsch!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

