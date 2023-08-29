Atlas Restaurant Group to Sponsor Eastport Farmers Market

Atlas Restaurant Group, Atlas Farms, and the City of Annapolis are presenting a farmer’s market from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 9 at the intersection of Madison Street at President Street in Annapolis. The market, “Nourishing Communities Farmer’s Market to Combat Food Insecurity,” is the second farmer’s market collaboration between the City, Alderman DaJuan Gay, and Atlas Restaurants/Farms.

“Atlas has been a great partner to the City, coming in to help when asked, and being a model for great business/community collaborations,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “In communities that struggle with food insecurity, partnerships like this make a real difference in people’s lives and strengthen our community relationships.”

In Anne Arundel County, nearly 75,000 residents live in a food desert, according to the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s 2022 report, “Poverty Amongst Plenty: Moving Forward Together.” There are 17 Census Tracts in the county that have received the designation of food desert. In Annapolis, Eastport is the only neighborhood on the list. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food deserts as urban neighborhoods and rural towns where fresh, healthy, and affordable food is not readily available.

Atlas Restaurant Group and Atlas Markets are returning to Eastport to present the market, which will offer fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income residents at free or greatly-reduced prices. Atlas previously assisted the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) in 2022 to open the Harbour House community pool with a generous $10,000 cash contribution.

“Through our partnership with the City of Annapolis, Atlas Farms is sowing seeds of change to combat food insecurity,” said Alex Smith, Atlas Founder & CEO. “Our Farmers Market stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating a path towards accessible, healthy nourishment for every neighbor, and fostering a stronger, united community that thrives together.”

Event Highlights:

Empowering Food Accessibility : As a united force, Atlas Farms and the City of Annapolis are dedicated to making a meaningful impact on local food accessibility. This Farmers Market represents a continued commitment to addressing the needs of communities facing food insecurity.

Fresh Food for All: Neighbors will have the unique opportunity to purchase and receive giveaways of farm-fresh food items, ensuring that healthy options are available to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Community Engagement: Beyond providing fresh produce, the Farmers Market will be a space for community engagement and connection. It’s a chance for residents to come together, share stories, and support one another.

