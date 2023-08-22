Assistance League Helping Parents Out With School Uniforms

Assistance League of the Chesapeake ® (ALC) is raising funds to purchase new school uniforms, which, through a partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, will be distributed free of charge to students in seven of the county’s schools at the start of the school year. Students at MacArthur Middle School and Georgetown East, Germantown, Meade Heights, Mills-Parole, Tyler Heights, and Van Bokkelen elementary schools will receive uniforms through the Kids In Need program.

“Over the years, Assistance League of the Chesapeake has provided an invaluable service to our students and our schools,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said. “Nearly 40 percent of our students qualified for free and reduced-price meals last year. Efforts like this one ease the burden on families and help better enable children to be ready to learn when they enter school.”

Assistance League of the Chesapeake’s Kids in Need began 20 years ago and focused initially on two elementary schools. The program’s scope has expanded since then, and this year, Assistance League is expected to surpass 27,000 school uniforms distributed in total since 2003. A uniform package includes a sweatshirt, a polo shirt, khaki pants, socks, and underwear.

“This program is not just about the physical well-being of children. It also serves their emotional needs,” ALC President Cindy Whittle said. “Having new clothing instills a sense of pride and hope in children and that goes a long way in ensuring they have the proper mindset for learning.”

Any donation to support KIN is appreciated. The value of a uniform package is $65. Checks can be mailed to Assistance League of the Chesapeake, P.O. Box 1774, Millersville, MD 21108, or the online donation link is here. All donations are fully tax deductible.

In addition to the Kids in Need Program, Assistance League volunteers provide in-school literacy support at Georgetown East and Meade Heights elementary schools. This includes tutoring to improve reading comprehension and library support. Additionally, all Georgetown East, Meade Heights, and Van Bokkelen elementary school students receive a new book to add to their home library at the end of the school year. ALC volunteers also have created two puppet troupes and a video that focuses on character building and bullying prevention for second-graders across the county.

