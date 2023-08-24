ASO’s Pops in the Park at Quiet Waters and Downs Parks

It’s time for an Anne Arundel County end-of-summer tradition that outdoor music and festival aficionados won’t want to miss! The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, in association with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, presents the perfect ending to summer: two FREE outdoor concerts! Uplifting and danceable pops tunes, patriotic songs, movie and Broadway music and contagious fun will get everyone moving! These concerts are completely free and appropriate for kids and music lovers of all ages. Both concerts are open to the public. Concert dates are: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 am at Downs Park in Pasadena, and Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 5:30 pm at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. A rain date at Quiet Waters Park is set for Monday, September 4, 2023, at 5:30 pm.

As one of the largest and oldest performing arts organizations in Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra looks forward to offering the special Pops in the Park event year after year. Annapolis Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo embarks on his nineteenth season with the Symphony at the 2023 Labor Day weekend concerts. It’s one of his favorite events of the concert season, not least because of the families picnicking and many children exuberantly dancing in the audience.

The Pops in the Park concert is the Annapolis Symphony’s best chance to connect with our community at large. It is a family-friendly event (pets included) and a truly unique chance for us to showcase the Symphony to a larger and more diverse audience than usual. This concert is often the first time some folks in the community will meet the orchestra. Past concerts have resulted in love at first sight! José-Luis Novo

The concert draws an audience of over 3,000 annually and continues to produce and promote memorable symphonic music to an audience of all backgrounds and ages. In addition to the fun and energetic music selection performed by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, guests can experience the beauty and incomparable scenery of Quiet Waters Park and Downs Park. The Quiet Waters Park performance will be held on the Concert Stage in the park’s southeast corner. The Downs Park performance will be held on the pavilion on the park’s waterfront. The casual outdoor event is a relaxing and inspiring evening for all. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and snacks. Concessions from food trucks are also available. Alcohol is prohibited.

Netanel Draiblate is the concertmaster of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and founder of the Annapolis Symphony Academy. He’s the only known orchestra concertmaster to also be a working commercial pilot. He often carries his violin in the plane, practicing between flights. Draiblate is particularly excited about the Labor Day weekend community concerts:

Pops in the Park is one of the ASO’s longest-standing traditions. We love the large enthusiastic crowds, open space, food trucks, picnic blankets, kids dancing in front of the stage, pets, and everything this amazing event brings to our community year in and year out. No one can forget the amazing music selections by Maestro Novo and the fantastic performances by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Let’s celebrate the last weekend of summer together in the park! Netanel Draiblate

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is generously funded by many sponsors and partners, allowing it to continue its music education and community outreach programs. The special Pops in the Park concert plays an essential role in its mission of reaching and educating audiences of all ages. Without the generous support of the many friends of the Annapolis Symphony, free admission to this concert would not be possible.

Pops in the Park receives special support from the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks. Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, and individual donors.

