August 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 81 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Looking For New Art in Westgate Circle Armed Robbery at Bank of America ATM Near Annapolis Mall Anne Arundel County Police to Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners The Light House Receives Nourishing Neighbors Grant from Safeway Foundation Daily News Brief | August 8, 2023
Local News

Armed Robbery at Bank of America ATM Near Annapolis Mall

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a mid-day armed robbery at an area ATM.

On August 7, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a robbery of a citizen at the Bank of America ATM located at 2120 West Street in Annapolis, adjacent to the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The 44-year-old male victim was using the ATM when he was approached by two males dressed in dark clothing, one armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded cash from the victim. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700. 

Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Police to Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners

 Next Article

Annapolis Looking For New Art in Westgate Circle

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu