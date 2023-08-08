Armed Robbery at Bank of America ATM Near Annapolis Mall

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a mid-day armed robbery at an area ATM.

On August 7, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a robbery of a citizen at the Bank of America ATM located at 2120 West Street in Annapolis, adjacent to the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The 44-year-old male victim was using the ATM when he was approached by two males dressed in dark clothing, one armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded cash from the victim. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

