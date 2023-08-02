Are School Expenses on the Rise?

Despite education being a fundamental human right, the cost is continuously rising and becoming burdensome for individuals, families, and governments. A 2020 survey in the United States (US) revealed that nearly 56 percent of college students could not afford their tuition. The population surveyed was over 10,000 freshmen, sophomores, and juniors from over 200 higher-learning institutions. Another report shows that the average cost of attending a private school is approximately $48,500 per year while attending a public university is about $21,300 per year. Among the reasons for the skyrocketing cost of education is the emerging trend of tutoring and writing centers that colleges have set up to create competitive advantages.

Primary Education

Primary education is foundational to a person’s personal and professional development. According to a report on primary education expenditure published by the National Center for Educational Statistics, the cost of primary education in the country in 2016-2017 stood at approximately $739 billion. Since local property taxation is the government’s most common revenue source, one could argue that funding primary education creates inequality in populations.

Higher Education

Gaining higher education is the most effective means of economic and social mobility for most people in any country. However, the cost of this education is increasingly proving out of reach for many, explaining why student loans burden many people. A report indicated that the cost of college education had risen by an average of 25 percent over the last 10 years. In other words, the cost of putting a student through college increases yearly regardless of the national economy’s performance.

Reasons for the Rising Cost of Education

One of the reasons for the increasing school expenses is the trend of increasing faculty offerings to compete for the available students. In other words, competition for a few students has seen many colleges and universities introduce various undergraduate and graduate programs. Due to the high number of students, these institutions are forced to hire more faculty members, build more campuses and boarding facilities, and invest in technology. These developments come at a cost that is eventually passed on to students through tuition.

The Emergence of Tutoring and Writing Centers

Online learning is one of the strategies that many colleges and universities have embraced to create a robust student population. Besides offering virtual learning centers, colleges, and universities have set up tutoring and writing centers to ensure that students in need of assistance can benefit from the expertise of peer students and professionals. In essence, there are other writing companies, like Wr1ter.com, that cover the writing needs of students. The cost of this tutoring service is passed on to students, leading to the high cost of tuition.

In summary, the US education cost is continuously rising, explaining why many Americans remain trapped by student debt years after finishing college. As reports have shown, the cost of primary and higher education is high for many people and burdensome to the government. Indeed, the need to create competitive advantages has seen many colleges and universities introduce various programs, including tutoring and writing centers. However, the cost of these programs is passed on to students, meaning a rise in school expenses.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

