Applying for A Mortgage?A Timeline of The Process

Do you want to buy your first home but are worried that the process will drag on? While different mortgages have slightly different application processes, there is a general trend that all of them follow, reassuring to anyone who wants to buy their first home.

So, in this article, the steps for a mortgage application are broken down so you can have a better idea of what to expect. Enjoy!

Step 1 Preparing the Application

During this stage, you must gather all the necessary documents. These will usually be by verifying your income, job contract, bank statements (for around the last three months), your tax returns if you are self-employed, and photo identification. You should also bring along any information that you have about the house that you want to buy.

Some lenders will also ask you to show evidence that you have been pre-approved for a mortgage from a reputable source so they can better assess whether you are a good candidate.

The application itself is a form (which may be online) that you can fill out, but it is best to have a mortgage advisor do it for you. Excellent Michigan mortgage lenders will also be able to answer any questions about the application you might have. The application will ask you to provide information about your finances, your employment, and, once again, the home you want to buy.

Step 2- Submit the Application

So, you’ve made the application and need to submit it. That’s not an easy process!

Make sure that all of the documents you have provided are correct and that there are no errors in the application (another good reason to have a mortgage advisor), and then you simply submit all of it to the lender, usually via an online forum.

Step 3- Initial Review and Pre-Approval

Of course, you may need to wait a few weeks for the application to be reviewed, and if anything has been missed out, this can take a bit longer.

If everything is good, then you may get another mortgage pre-approval letter, which will give you an estimate of how much you can borrow. This will vary and is a good reason why it may be best to attempt to apply with multiple lenders.

Step 4- Underwriting and Appraisal

The underwriting is a more intense look from the mortgage provider at your financial history, your application, and the property. There will be a credit check and confirmation of other areas, such as employment.

The lender may also order an appraisal of the property to ensure its value aligns with the loan amount. This step can take up to around two months, so be patient!

Step 5-Final Approval and Closing

Once underwriting and appraisal have been completed, the mortgage lender will assess the findings and decide on your mortgage application. If approved (congratulations!), they will provide a commitment letter detailing the loan terms and conditions.

Then, all you need to do is sign the paperwork and move into your new home!

