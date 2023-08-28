Applebee’s Employee Assaulted by Mother and Son

A mother and her son were arrested and charged in connection with an assault at the Applebee’s restaurant in Gambrills on Sunday evening.

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 9:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred at the Applebee’s, located at 2408 Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills.

According to police, a 13-year-old male juvenile patron of the establishment physically assaulted one of the employees. As the suspect was assaulting the victim, an adult accompanying the suspect, a 33-year-old female, pulled out a stun gun and arced the weapon while pointing it at other employees.

Both the juvenile and adult suspect made numerous threats to return and “shoot up the place.”

During their investigation, officers discovered that the adult suspect had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. Both the juvenile and adult suspects were arrested and charged accordingly. Both suspects are from Curtis Bay, Maryland.

