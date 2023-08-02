August 2, 2023
Another Teenager Shot in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department has confirmed that another 16-year-old teen was shot and sent to a regional hospital for treatment.

Just after 10:00 PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Annapolis Police responded to the 1800 block of Bowman Court for a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her left arm. According to Bernie Bennett, APD Spokesperson, the teen and her mother were transferred to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore for treatment.

This shooting comes only four days after another 16-year-old was killed by gunfire. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Note: We originally started the victim was a male. The victim is indeed a female. We regret the error.

