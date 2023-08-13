Annual Emily Schindler Lecture Explores Treatment of Anxiety Disorders

Chesapeake Life Center invites the community to the 18th annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture, “Contemporary Integrative Treatment of the Anxiety Disorders,” presented by Dr. Sally Winston. The lecture will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Bowie State University, Bowie, Maryland.

In this workshop, Winston will discuss how to distinguish the different presentations of anxiety disorders so treatment can be tailored to the individual. Winston also will introduce a new conceptualization of generalized anxiety disorder as a close relative of obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD. Participants will be able to offer clients psychoeducational information to instill hope, insight, and motivation as well as to reduce anxious bewilderment.

This annual lecture was created in 2005 through a gift to the Schindler family from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center. Emily Schindler was an 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University and a member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland, when she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2004.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and a light breakfast will be provided. Maryland Board social workers can earn three Category 1 continuing education credits. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at https://education.hospicechesapeake.org/item/2023-schindler. The cost is $40. For details, call 888-501-7077 or email [email protected].

