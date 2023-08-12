August 13, 2023
Annapolis to Commemorate Historic March on Washington on August 26th

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, the Caucus of African American Leaders, and the City of Annapolis will host a commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington on Saturday, August 26, 2023. 

The program will include a march reenactment from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to City Dock, followed by a program of speakers. The march will begin at 10 a.m. at Navy Stadium. Marchers will depart Gate 5 (blue lot). The route will go down Clay Street, Calvert, Franklin, Church Circle, Main Street, and City Dock. At City Dock, there will be youth activities at 10 a.m., followed by a program of speakers at noon, all taking place at Susan Campbell Park. 

Along the route, there will be rolling road closures. Please follow Annapolis Police’s direction. At City Dock, parking restrictions will be on Dock Street (pay attention to posted signage). 

The Annapolis March commemorates the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on and around the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963. At that event, a quarter of a million people came to hear speakers, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, widely recognized as the greatest Civil Rights speech of the 20th Century. 

In Annapolis, 500 City and Anne Arundel County residents gathered at what is now People’s Park (Clay Street at Calvert Street) to board buses and travel the 36 miles to Washington to attend the March. 

People from around the state of Maryland who attended the 1963 March on Washington are confirmed to attend the commemoration and including Annapolitan George Trotter. For more information about this event, visit aacaal.org/mow60thanniversary, email the organizers at [email protected]

For those planning to participate, event organizers ask that you register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/676061246387 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/676061246387)

PARKING: Participants parking will be available at Navy Stadium. After the City Dock program, a free shuttle will return participants to the stadium. Downtown parking is available at Hillman Garage (150 Duke of Gloucester).

ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES ON AUGUST 26: 

  • The Old Fourth Ward Unity Day is taking place at People’s Park from 12 to 9 p.m. The event will include a road closure along Clay Street between Whitmore Garage and Calvert Street. There will be no street parking on Calvert Street from Clay Street to West Street. There will be no parking in the Visitor Center surface lot. 
  • At 4 p.m., Inner West Street between Calvert and Church Circle will close for Dinner Under the Stars. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

