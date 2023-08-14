Annapolis Sports Scene: A Guide to Local Teams, Leagues, and Sporting Events

Annapolis, the state capital of Maryland, is a hotspot for sports and outdoor activities. With a vibrant local sports scene that includes everything from football to sailing, this guide provides an in-depth overview of the city’s sports landscape for residents and visitors alike.

Navy Football

Annapolis is renowned as the home of the United States Naval Academy, with Navy Football being the most popular spectator sport. The team competes in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the American Athletic Conference. Some notable Navy Football alumni include Roger Staubach, a former professional NFL player with a distinguished career at the Dallas Cowboys, and Keenan Reynolds, known for his exceptional quarterback skills. As for revenues, the program generates approximately $8 million per year, with sources ranging from ticket sales to TV contracts and sponsorships. Navy Football’s rivalry with Army Football, culminating in the annual Army-Navy Game, is one of the most storied rivalries in college football. The spectacle of the game and the pageantry of pre-game rituals involving cadets and midshipmen create a captivating experience for the spectators.

A significant aspect of Navy Football is the “March On” game tradition. Before each game, the entire Brigade of Midshipmen march from the Academy to the stadium as spectators cheer them on. Additionally, Navy Football’s home, the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is a sports venue and a living memorial to Navy and Marine Corps service members. Its “Memorial Plaza” features 8-foot tall, black-granite commemorative walls, enhancing the spectator experience with a strong sense of history and honor.

Navy Basketball

Navy Basketball, another athletic program of the Naval Academy, competes in the NCAA Division I Patriot League. Renowned players like David Robinson, famously known as “The Admiral” for his naval service and prolific career with the San Antonio Spurs, have been a source of pride for Annapolis residents. The annual revenue for Navy Basketball hovers around $1 million, generated from ticket sales, TV deals, and merchandising. The Navy Basketball team also has a spirited rivalry with the Army. These matchups often draw considerable crowds and provide a thrilling experience for basketball enthusiasts. The team’s discipline and dedication, reflective of the Navy’s values, add a unique touch to their games.

Annapolis Blues FC

The latest addition to the Annapolis sports scene is a minor-league professional soccer team—the Annapolis Blues. Making their debut in the spring of 2023, the team shattered all league attendance records and won the conference championship, only to lose in the divisional round. Annapolis is a soccer town that welcomed the team with open arms. And the team embraces the community as well by participating in local community projects, embodying the spirit of giving back.

Annapolis Yacht Club

Annapolis is also known as “America’s Sailing Capital,” with the Annapolis Yacht Club hosting renowned sailing events. The club has produced successful sailors like Gary Jobson, an America’s Cup winner, and Terry Hutchinson, a multi-time world champion. The club’s annual revenue is predominantly sourced from membership fees and sponsorships, estimated to be around $1.5 million. The Yacht Club hosts the Wednesday Night Races, a long-standing Annapolis tradition that is as much a social event as a competition. The club’s Learn-to-Sail program is also popular among residents and visitors, creating an inclusive sailing community.

For sports enthusiasts in Annapolis, the excitement of local teams and leagues extends beyond the field. As residents cheer on their favorite athletes, enhancing the thrill of the game with a chance to wager on their beloved teams. From high-energy football games to the quiet concentration of sailing, sports in Annapolis offer something for everyone. Whether you’re a player, a fan, or a casual observer, the local sports scene invites you to participate in the passion and excitement that define Annapolis.

