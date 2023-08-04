August 4, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News
Local News

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Certified as Maryland Green Center

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) announced that it has been certified as a 2023 Maryland Green Center by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE). This certification recognizes AMM as a facility that supports Maryland green school applicants, models environmentally sustainable practices and promotes community environmental learning. 

AMM became one of three certified green centers in Anne Arundel County, alongside Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center and Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary.  These centers serve as examples of sustainable practices and contribute to the community’s environmental education efforts.

“AMM is honored to have received this award for leading impactful Environmental Education programs and the green infrastructure updates we have made to our Park Campus and Education Center,” said Megan Fink, Education Director at AMM. 

The AMM Education Center has made significant efforts towards sustainability. Recycling and composting options are available to students, campers, and the general public. Paper usage is minimized through double-sided printing and digital agendas, calendars, and lists. AMM’s introduction of reusable Tervis cups during the summer concert series has significantly decreased the waste usually produced by events.  

Sustainable changes to AMM’s buildings and facilities include installing a refillable water station, which has helped eliminate waste from 32,935 disposable plastic water bottles, as well as implementing motion-activated lights, reusable kitchenware, and a green roof. 

“We want to lead by example and practice what we preach,” said Fink. “This certification is a testament to that effort and can be used as a teaching tool to inspire thousands of students, teachers, and park visitors to become environmental stewards and advocates in their own communities.” 

Over the past two years, the AMM facility has consistently integrated sustainable environmental management practices, environmental education curriculum, professional development opportunities, and community engagement into its daily operations. This certification acknowledges the commitment of AMM to fostering environmental stewardship and reducing its environmental impact. 

Maryland Green Centers are part of a larger national and international network of sustainable locations. There are 45 active Green Centers across Maryland, spanning from the eastern shore to the western mountains. The Maryland Green Center Award recognizes facilities that excel in environmental education, best management practices, and community engagement. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.



