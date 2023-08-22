August 22, 2023
Local News

Annapolis CVS Robbed at Gunpoint, Employees Pistol-Whipped, Ordered to Open Safe

The Annapolis Department is investigating an armed robbery of a local CVS store.

On August 21, 2023, at 10:17pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to a call for a reported armed robbery at the CVS store in the 500 block of South Cherry Grove Road in Annapolis.

As employees closed the business, an unknown male wearing a facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts, and grey sweatpants forced himself into the store. 

The suspect then used a silver-plated handgun to order the employees through the business, ending up in the manager’s office with the safe. The suspect took the employees’ cell phones from them.

The suspect directed the employees to open and empty the safe at gunpoint. The suspect placed the $5,363.45 from the safe into a white trash can and fled the store via the rear exit.

During this incident, the suspect struck one of the employees multiple times with the gun, causing minor injuries which required treatment from a local hospital.

This is an ongoing and fluid investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

An Evening WIth Ray Weaver at Killarney House to Benefit Embolc

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

