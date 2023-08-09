After Sell-Out, The McCartney Experience Returns to Rams Head On Stage

After playing to a sold-out crowd in Annapolis, MD at Rams Head for the very first time earlier this year, Baltimore/DC area band, The McCartney Experience will return to play an encore show there August 12. Tickets are available now HERE.

Leading the tribute to the former Beatle is Jed Duvall, who The Mid-Atlantic Music Journal says is “…an incredibly multi-talented musician, he can sing excellent, play the hell out of that Bass and Keys, and boy, he sure pulls it off when emulating Paul McCartney.” But he isn’t just a look alike in appearance, mannerism, and musical talent. Duvall, who was recently featured in Baltimore Magazine, and his band of seasoned musicians bring authenticity to a whole new level. Duvall, a natural right-hander, taught himself to play left-handed, just like Sir Paul McCartney. The band tirelessly rehearses to get each song right, and it’s this dedication and hard work that make The McCartney Experience one of the most popular tributes to Paul McCartney.

The show features music from the early years of Beatlemania and throughout the career of the Fab Four. But unlike many Beatle tributes, The McCartney Experience expertly performs hits from McCartney’s days with Wings, as well as the solo numbers Paul made famous. The audience will hear a wide variety of hits from the Beatles, such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “And I Love Her,” Wings songs such as “Silly Love Songs,” “Listen To What The Man Said,” and solo hits like “Dance Tonight.”

Duvall, a life-long Paul McCartney fan, grew up listening to a wide variety of music, but no artist captured moments in his lifetime like McCartney did. “I’ve always enjoyed Paul the Performer, but I’m always amazed at the amount of variety coming from Paul the Songwriter,” says Duvall. “His music seemed to just grow as I did. So, playing his music feels like I’m telling the audience a bit about me. McCartney’s songs take me back to specific times in my life, from childhood to now. There aren’t many artists that take you through your entire life.”

Again, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Rams Head On Stage!

