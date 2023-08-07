AAMC Recognized for Quality Care for Severe Heart Attacks

Anne Arundel Medical Center has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Receiving Center Gold Achievement Award for the implementation of quality treatment, care coordination for heart attack patients. Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is being recognized for offering rapid, evidence-based care to people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be the most severe and dangerous type of heart attack.

Each year, about 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. They require immediate and emergency treatment within 90 minutes, including cardiac catheterization and intervention to open the occluded vessel.

“When it comes to heart attack patients, taking quick action can make a big difference and save heart muscle and lives. Call 911 immediately if you think you or a loved one might be having a heart attack,” said Dr. Jerome Segal, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at LHAAMC. “This recognition from the American Heart Association is a validation of our unwavering commitment to a unified, streamlined team strategy that swiftly and effectively provides care so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.

This award is designed to showcase hospitals that provide 24/7/365 support for STEMI. These important facilities coordinate with a network of referring hospitals and emergency medical services to provide guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.

“For more than 20 years, we have and continue to provide life-saving, high-quality, researched-based heart care in the communities we serve,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “I applaud our teams for consistently earning national recognition for heart attack treatments, and most importantly, meeting the needs of our heart patients and their families.”

The Mission: Lifeline Receiving Center award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for STEMI care as outlined by the American Heart Association. You can learn more about LHAAMC’s award winning cardiac services here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

