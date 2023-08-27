August 27, 2023
A Very Merry Drag Brunch at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Matt Andersen

Sunday, October 22

1pm | $22

*All Ages Matinee

Brian Posehn

Friday, November 17

8pm | $39.50

Marc Roberge

  1. Stephen Kellogg

Saturday, November 18

8pm | $70

A Very Merry Drag Brunch

Sunday, December 17

12:30pm | $20

Patrice Rushen

Saturday, January 13

8pm | $65

Bruce in the USA

Friday & Saturday, January 26 & 27

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

08/27 Mishka *POSTPONED*

08/29 John Ford Coley: Stories & Songs

08/30 Philip Sayce

09/01 Danny Burns Band w. Ciaran Quinn

09/02 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos (rescheduled from July 11th)

09/03 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young

09/07 Gregg Karukas

09/08 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

09/09 Brett Dennen: Fool In  Paradise Acoustic Tour w. Mon Rovia

09/10 The Wailers w. Dry Reef

09/12 Rams Head Presents CLANNAD – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour

09/12 The Wandering Hearts w. Diana Demuth

09/13 The Band of Heathens w. Lilly Hiatt

09/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Laurel Canyon

09/21 Bailen

09/22 Jimmy Webb

09/23 10,000 Maniacs

09/24 Lita Ford

09/25 The Australian Bee Gees

09/26 John Hiatt w. Chris Pureka

09/27 Amythyst Kiah w. Jon Muq

09/28 Dirty Names

09/29 American Aquarium

09/30 Daniel Champagne (All Ages Matinée)

09/30 Marshall Crenshaw : 40 Years in Showbiz Tour

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu